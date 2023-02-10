New Mexico State men’s basketball program shuts down indefinitely under Heiar

Former men’s head basketball coach Greg Heiar is pictured behind former head coach Gregg Marshall.

New Mexico State University’s men’s basketball program, led by WSU’s former men’s basketball assistant coach Greg Heiar, has indefinitely suspended their season.

He and his staff are on paid administrative leave, according to a release from the school.

According to the same release, they were shut down after “new allegations” arose from within the program.

It is, according to the school, unrelated to forward Mike Peake shooting and killing a University of New Mexico student in self-defense in November of last year.

The Aggies were scheduled to face California Baptist on Feb. 11 but that game has been canceled and all other games are currently postponed.

Heiar was an assistant under former head coach Gregg Marshall from 2011-2017.

Heiar made two more stops as an assistant at LSU and Eastern Tennessee State before being named head coach at Northwestern Florida State for a season. The Northwestern Florida State Raiders won an NJCAA Division I national title under Heiar.

This is his first season with the Aggies. They have a 9-15 record overall and are just 2-10 in conference play.