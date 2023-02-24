This week on the road – Feb. 23

Softball @ SDSU

On Feb. 16, the softball team lost their weekend opener against San Diego State 3-2. Senior Sydney McKinney upped her hitting average to .810 this season after recording three of Wichita State’s five hits. She hit a solo home run in the third to put the Shockers on the board. The team’s only other run was driven in by junior Lauren Lucas on an RBI double in the sixth. Sophomore left-hander Alison Cooper pitched the whole game and allowed seven hits with three errors.

Softball @ Utah Tech

On Feb. 17, the Shockers won their first game of the Torero Classic against Utah Tech in San Diego 2-0. As a team, they only had four hits from freshman Sami Hood, McKinney, redshirt sophomore Lainee Brown and senior Zoe Jones. Hood hit a two-run triple in the bottom of the fourth inning to score the Shockers’ only runs of the game. Junior right-hander Lauren Howell brings her record to 2-1 with a career high seven strikeouts in a full shutout.

Softball @ Boise State

On Feb. 17, the softball team lost in a run-rule against Boise State 8-0 (6). Freshman Alex Aguilar started in the circle and allowed three runs in three hits and three walks in just over three innings. She was relieved by Cooper, who allowed four hits and three walks that resulted in four runs. Sophomore Kenzie Schopfer faced one hitter in the sixth when Boise State hit a walk-off three-run homer to enact the mercy rule. The Shockers had three hits in the game from McKinney, Hood and senior Lauren Mills.

T&F @ Arkansas Qualifier

On Feb. 17, sophomore Brady Palen tied the school’s record in the high jump by clearing 2.22m. He had been clearing 2.10m consistently throughout the season and was able to tie the record. Sophomore Destiny Masters cleared her career-high 1.80m to win the event and move to 35th in the NCAA records. She ranks fourth in the American Athletic Conference. Junior Ezinne Okoro placed fifth in triple jump, clearing 11.81m.

Softball @ Fairleigh Dickinson

On Feb. 18, the run-rule would work in the Shockers’ favor for the rest of the weekend as they won against Fairleigh Dickinson 10-0 in five innings. Junior Addison Barnard tied the school record for stolen bases with four. The team had two home runs in the third inning from Jones and Hood, her first as a Shocker. Aguilar threw a one-hitter shutout and struck out six hitters for her second win of the season.

Women’s Tennis @ Tulsa

On Feb. 18, the women’s tennis team lost a close match 4-3 against Tulsa, last season’s conference runner-ups, on Feb. 18. The Shockers gave up the doubles point in three matches to the Golden Hurricanes. They lost in the No. 1 and 2 spots in straight sets in singles play. They needed to sweep the final four matches to win the singles points but the team ultimately came up short. Freshmen Theodora Chantava and Kristina Kudryavtseva and graduate student Harriet Hamilton all won their singles matches in three sets.

Softball @ San Diego

On Feb. 18, softball bested San Diego 13-0 in five innings in a late game on Feb. 18. The team had a season-high 17 hits and tied the school record with three triples. McKinney went 4-4 on the night with a home run, two RBIs and three runs. Jones tacked on three hits, a triple, a homer and five RBIs. Cooper struck out three batters and threw the 20th no-hitter in school history.

Softball @ Fairleigh Dickinson

On Feb. 19, the team rounded out the weekend in a rematch against Fairleigh Dickinson that ended by mercy rule in a Wichita State victory 12-0 in five innings. McKinney recorded her 300th career hit, the first in school history. She went 3-3 from the plate. Mills hit two homers, one in the first as a grand slam and the second in the second with a single run. Howell recorded her second game with seven strikeouts in four innings. Sophomore Kenzie Schopfer relieved her and threw the fifth and final inning.

Women’s Tennis @ Louisiana Tech

On Feb.19, the Shockers won against Louisiana Tech 6-1 on Feb. 19, giving them just their second loss of the season. The team scored the doubles point after wins from the teams of Kudryavtseva/graduate student Jessica Anzo and Chantava/Hamilton. Anzo lost in the No.1 spot to Louisiana Tech’s Leonie Schuknecht, the only singles loss the Shockers took all afternoon. Graduate student LingWei Kong and Hamilton took their matches to three sets and won out on tiebreaks.