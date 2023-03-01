Virtual and in-person events to celebrate Women’s History Month

What started out as a week-long celebration in 1981 turned into an entire month dedicated to women’s history, which began in 1987.

Women’s History Month begins March 1 and events span the whole month, both virtual and in-person.

In-Person Events

Wichita State will be hosting events during women’s history month.

On March 20 and 21, WSU will be hosting its eighth Diverse Women’s Summit, the theme being “Diversity and Belonging at Wichita State University.”

March 20 will be dedicated to Students’ Showcase from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in the RSC.

Also on March 20, a keynote panel for women in STEM at WSU will be held at 7 p.m. in Beggs Ballroom on the third floor of the RSC.

March 21 will be dedicated to Creative Concourse, composed of poetry, skits, stories, and other presentations, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in the RSC.

To end the month, The Department of Women’s, Ethnicity, and Intersectional Studies, is hosting historian Amrita Chakrabarti Myers for the Words by Women Lecture Series. Myers will be discussing her upcoming book, “Julia Chinn: A Story of Sex, Slavery, and Survival in the Old South.” The book tells the story of the Black wife of Richard Johnson, the ninth U.S. vice president.

Virtual Events

The National Women’s History Museum is hosting six virtual events during this month.

Virtual Workshop for Educators, Session 2: Media Literacy and Women’s Magazines

On March 2, there will be a virtual workshop that “will explore how teachers can use (women’s) history to teach students to be careful readers of media in the present.”

Black Women in 19th century D.C.with professor Tamika Nunley

On March 5, there will be a virtual discussion where professor Tamika Nunley discusses African American women’s experiences in 19th century Washington, D.C., and her book “At the Threshold of Liberty: Women, Slavery, & Shifting Identities in Washington, D.C.”

The History of Black Feminism

On March 12, there will be a virtual workshop discussing the history of Black feminism with professors Alison Parker, Beverly Guy-Sheftall and Anastasia Curwood.

Brave Girls Virtual Storytime: Just Like Me

Author Vanessa Brantley-Newton will be reading her picture book, “Just like Me,” on March 15. Brantley-Newton will then lead young readers through a “draw along” and answer any questions. The event is designed for 5-8 year olds.