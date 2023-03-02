‘Full circle:’ Wichita State alum returns to WSU as diversity director 

Harold Wallace III speaks with a faculty member during the meet and greet on March 1, 2023.

Twelve years after receiving a bachelor’s degree at Wichita State, Harold Wallace III came back to the university to serve as director of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI).

Wallace, a Los Angeles native, said he fell in love with higher education while he worked as an intern in ODI, formally named the Office of Multicultural Affairs.

After working at Austin Peay State University for more than three years, Wallace described his return to WSU as “full circle.”

“Diversity and inclusion have kind of always been a part of my life, so it all came pretty natural,” Wallace said. “That’s why I’m back here at Wichita State, just to be able to pay homage to the place that birthed me into higher education.”

Wallace said he looks forward to doing his part and getting to know the diverse student body of Wichita State.

“I love doing this work because it doesn’t feel like work,” Wallace said. “It really has to do with students, so if the students don’t come in, then I feel like I’m at work. So, please come in.”

He encourages students to visit the ODI and get involved in the social aspect of the college experience.

“That’s the goal for me, to make sure we have a good balance between academic help, retention work, but also the social connection part,” said Wallace.

For more information about the ODI and its programs, visit their office in RSC 208 or wichita.edu/odi.