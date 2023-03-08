Student Fees Committee approves 2.9% increase in student fees, sends recommendations to Senate

Click for full quality. In regards to student fees for fiscal year 2024, this table breaks down how much each organization received in the current fiscal year, what they requested for the upcoming three years, and how much money the fees committee is recommending they receive. SGA’s Senate will decide to approve or reject this proposal.

The Student Fees Committee, made up of 11 students, including six Student Government Association (SGA) members, has recommended increasing the Student Fees Budget 2.9%. This could raise student fees next year, but SGA has to improve the budget.

Of the 17 groups up for funding evaluations, seven did not receive the full requested amount, with one organization, SGA Scholarships, receiving more than requested.

These decisions are not final, as they must be voted on by SGA, and then approved by the university president, and ultimately by the Kansas Board of Regents.

Each spring, the commission listens to budget recommendations and requests from organizations that are funded by student fees.

The Commission heard requests Monday and Tuesday and deliberations, where the committee reviews and discusses organizations’ requested budget, took place Tuesday as well.

The committee created a proposal and that proposal was approved Tuesday evening. The proposal will go through a first read in SGA on March 22 and then a second read and vote on March 29.

The total amount for the Student Fees Budget, including organizations that are not up for evaluations this year, is $10,760,340.