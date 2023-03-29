Jaykwon Walton commits to nationally ranked Alabama

Sophomore guard Jaykwon Walton plays offense against Oklahoma State on December 17 at Intrust Bank Arena. Walton had three rebounds during the game on Saturday night.

Wichita State men’s basketball player and leading scorer Jaykwon Walton committed to Alabama on Tuesday

The 6’7 guard entered the transfer portal a little less than two weeks ago, shortly after former head coach Isaac Brown was fired.

Walton averaged 13.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 32.3 minutes per game during the 2022-23 season.

He scored a season high 24 points against Houston and Tulane.

His transfer to Alabama is the third move of his college career. Walton played for the University of Georgia and Shelton State prior to his time with the Shockers.

Walton is the second player in a row to commit to an SEC program after the conclusion of the season. Ricky Council IV entered the transfer portal after the 2021-22 season and committed to Arkansas. Council received several accolades as a Razorback this season.