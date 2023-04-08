Honor society hosts book drive for local elementary school

Located in the East entrance of the Rhatigan Student Center is the collection box for the box drive. All collected books are being donated to Minneha Elementary School.

The Mortar Board Senior Honor Society is hosting a book drive for Minneha Elementary, a Wichita public school, to continue their philanthropy “Reading is Leading.”

Wichita State students can donate books or organizations on campus can register and donate as a group, and the group with the highest amount of books donated is awarded $100.

New books or slightly used books are welcome for donation.

“We try to get a wide variety … some for the younger grades might be like picture books versus like older grades that might be like at a higher reading level,” Rachel Smith, secretary of Mortar Board Senior Honor Society, said. “But really any book that people are willing to donate and give to these kids.”

Last semester the group received 282 donated books.

“I was very surprised by 282,” Smith said. “It was way past the goal that I had set previously.”

Smith is hoping for around 200 books to be donated, and, with the added-on group competition, hopes that helps to increase the number of books donated.

Smith said the main goal is to encourage kids to find joy in reading and the importance of it as a lifelong skill.

“Throughout your life, you need to be able to read and it’s also nice you can turn it into a hobby.”

The book drive started on April 3 and goes until April 14. Drop-off locations include the Heskett Center, Shocker Hall, Shocker Dining Hall, Rhatigan Student Center, Ahlberg Hall and the Ablah Library.