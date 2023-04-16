Baseball drops season series finale to Sooners

Payton Tolle (#49) sets up to bat in the 3rd inning. Tolle was at bat 4 times against Oklahoma.

Coming into the game with a three-game winning streak, baseball was unable to pull off a season sweep of the Oklahoma Sooners on April 11 as they lost 8-1 in Norman.

Wichita State won both previous meetings this season. A March 14 matchup in Eck Stadium saw the Shockers win 6-2. The March 28 matchup at Riverfront Stadium was a close bout but Wichita State came out on top 8-7.

Freshman right-hander Nate Snead made his first career start on the mound for the Shockers and allowed one run in three innings pitched.

The team went through eight pitchers throughout the game. Sophomore righty Robert Cranz had a career-high four strikeouts in his 1.2 innings. Junior left-handed Caden Favors took the loss and his record now sits at 2-4.

Jace Miner, Michael Mulhollon, Matt Wilkinson, Patrick Dunn and Nate Adler all took the mound as well during the game. Miner was the only one out of this group to pitch a full inning.

Sophomore infielder Peyton Tolle brought in the Shockers’ lone run of the night with a solo home run in the fourth inning against Oklahoma’s Carson Atwood.

The Shockers left six players on base throughout the game and had only seven hits.

The Oklahoma offense went on a scoring tear in the fourth where they scored four of their eight runs. They had seven players contribute to scoring.

The team will head on the road to face Tulane April 14-16 in New Orleans. The Green Wave are coming off an 11-5 loss to No. 1 LSU at home. The Shockers are 3-9 all time at Tulane. The series will be shown on ESPN+.