WSU and WSU Tech Faculty Senates debate use of ChatGPT

ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence (AI) software have been heavily discussed lately, especially in regard to education. Other companies like Microsoft have announced plans to release their own versions of this technology, adding to the AI resources students could use for academics.

The latest Faculty Senate meeting combined WSU and WSU Tech, where faculty met to discuss the universities’ policies on ChatGPT.

Stakeholders from both institutions voiced support and concern in their statements.

Both Faculty Senate leaders said the university will not ban ChatGPT as of now but will leave it to each professor’s discretion and monitor the issue moving forward.

“We are trusting the faculty to figure out what’s the right thing to do as these tools evolve and as our students develop different needs for their career paths,” Susan Castro, Faculty Senate president, said.

Some were in support of this decision, viewing ChatGPT as a resource that should not be limited.

“I think it’s a game changer for everybody, not only for students and faculty but for the world as we know it,” Linda Sessions, WSU Tech’s Faculty Senate president, said.

Others worried that the use of AI could lead to cheating and misinformation.

“ChatGPT makes up quotes for interviews, references and even bible passages,” Elizabeth Heilman, WSU senator, said in the Zoom chat. “OFTEN in my experience.”

No concrete decisions were made in regard to AI at the meeting.