Craig Porter inks two-way deal with Cleveland Cavaliers

Craig Porter Jr. gives an interview to the media at Charles Koch Arena on Oct. 18, 2022.

Former Wichita State guard Craig Porter Jr. is trading in his Shocker gear for wine and gold.

While he wasn’t drafted on Thursday night, Porter signed a two-way deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday morning, according to Chris Fedor of cleveland.com.

This kind of deal stipulates that Porter can play up to 50 games for the Cavs but will most likely play for the Cavaliers’ G-League team, the Cleveland Charge this next season.

Under the new CBA, NBA teams now have three two-way slots to assist in building their roster. Combined, the three two-way players cannot play more than 90 games. This allows teams to experiment with the roster throughout the season and avoid taking risks in signing pricer veterans.

In his final year at Wichita State, the Terre Haute, Indiana, native averaged 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 31 games.