Men’s basketball’s AJ McGinnis adds name to transfer portal

Mack Smith Fifth year guard AJ McGinnis shoots a 3-pointer on Dec. 29. McGinnis connected on three of his five shots from deep.

Another surprise name from Wichita State men’s basketball entered the transfer portal on Monday afternoon.

According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, from Verbal Commits, fifth-year guard AJ McGinnis threw his name in the hat that is the NCAA transfer portal. It has not been confirmed whether McGinnis has received another year of NCAA eligibility.

McGinnis spent one season in the Roundhouse and averaged just 3.8 points per game. He shot at a 39% rate from the floor, which includes a 35% mark from deep. 81% of his shots came from 3-point range.

McGinnis is a career 36.3% 3-point shooter and holds a career 41.1% field goal percentage.

Before WSU, McGinnis played one season at UNCG before transferring to Cincinnati. After his time with the Bearcats, he transferred to Lipscomb for two seasons before coming to Wichita.

Like forward Zane Meeks, who entered the transfer portal last week, McGinnis is in search of his fifth school and sixth season of collegiate basketball.

McGinnis also joins center Quincy Ballard, guard Yanis Bamba, forward Corey Washington as well as Meeks in the transfer portal. The portal closes on April 22.