Advertisement
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Men’s basketball snags Power Conference center Will Berg in transfer portal

Owen Prothro and Jacob UnruhApril 18, 2025
(Photo courtesy of Wichita State Athletics and WEAVE)

Wichita State men’s basketball signed its first player from a power conference school this offseason on Friday afternoon, according to @WEAVE on X, formerly known as Twitter

Will Berg, a 7-foot-2 sophomore center from Purdue in the Big 10, will join head coach Paul Mills’ roster for the 2025-26 season. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

The Stockholm, Sweden native played just an average of 5.3 minutes per game for the Boilermakers, but his presence at the center position couldn’t have come at a better time.

The Shockers lost two of their centers listed on the roster last season — seniors Quincy Ballard and Matej Bošnjak — since the transfer portal opened.

The only other center currently on WSU’s roster for next year is freshman Noah Hill.

Like the outgoing Ballard, Berg is a very efficient scorer. He shot 84.2% last year on 19 shots, the eighth-best in NCAA history for a player with at least 15 shot attempts. He has shot 31-39 for his career (79.5%), the highest percentage in NCAA history for a player with at least 35 attempts.

Berg started three games early in the season for Purdue last year. He had 29 rebounds and five blocked shots.

According to The Wichita Eagle, Berg “will stand as one of the tallest players in WSU history.” He’s taller than any other player on next year’s roster by six inches.

Berg is the fourth player of WSU’s 2025 transfer portal class, and eighth new addition to the roster in total. WSU has three roster spots left.

Print this Story
About the Contributors
Owen Prothro
Owen Prothro, Assistant Sports Editor
Owen Prothro is the assistant sports editor for The Sunflower. Prothro is pursuing a degree in journalism and media production and hopes to pursue a career in sports writing. Prothro uses he/him pronouns.
Jacob Unruh
Jacob Unruh, Sports Editor
Jacob Unruh is the sports editor for The Sunflower. He is a senior at Wichita State, majoring in journalism and minoring in political science. Unruh is pursuing journalism after graduation. This is his second year on staff. He goes by he/him pronouns.