Men’s basketball snags Power Conference center Will Berg in transfer portal

(Photo courtesy of Wichita State Athletics and WEAVE)

Wichita State men’s basketball signed its first player from a power conference school this offseason on Friday afternoon, according to @WEAVE on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Will Berg, a 7-foot-2 sophomore center from Purdue in the Big 10, will join head coach Paul Mills’ roster for the 2025-26 season. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

The Stockholm, Sweden native played just an average of 5.3 minutes per game for the Boilermakers, but his presence at the center position couldn’t have come at a better time.

The Shockers lost two of their centers listed on the roster last season — seniors Quincy Ballard and Matej Bošnjak — since the transfer portal opened.

The only other center currently on WSU’s roster for next year is freshman Noah Hill.

Like the outgoing Ballard, Berg is a very efficient scorer. He shot 84.2% last year on 19 shots, the eighth-best in NCAA history for a player with at least 15 shot attempts. He has shot 31-39 for his career (79.5%), the highest percentage in NCAA history for a player with at least 35 attempts.

Berg started three games early in the season for Purdue last year. He had 29 rebounds and five blocked shots.

According to The Wichita Eagle, Berg “will stand as one of the tallest players in WSU history.” He’s taller than any other player on next year’s roster by six inches.

Berg is the fourth player of WSU’s 2025 transfer portal class, and eighth new addition to the roster in total. WSU has three roster spots left.