Men’s basketball recruits second-highest-ranked high school player in Kansas

(Image courtesy of Wichita State Athletics)

The second-best high school player in Kansas announced his commitment to Wichita State on Tuesday night.

Noah Hill, a three-star center who plays for Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, will join the Shockers next season. Hill is the 28th highest-ranked center in the nation according to 247Sports and the No. 188 prospect overall.

Hill stands at 6-foot-8, small for a big man, but has a 7-foot-1 wingspan and plays bigger than he is.

247Sports reported last week that Hill was choosing between Wichita State and power-five school Texas A&M University.

Hill hails from McKinney, Texas, but transferred to Sunrise Christian in 2023. He had the option to stay in high school for another season due to the transfer but chose to enter college basketball early.

According to The Wichita Eagle, Hill began playing organized basketball during his freshman year of high school. The raw prospect will get a chance to earn playing time in a Wichita State frontcourt that could include junior Corey Washington, senior Quincy Ballard and senior Matej Bošnjak.

WSU’s 2025 recruiting class now contains four players: Hill, high school guard Pierre Cousinard Jr. and wing Tyrus Rathan-Mayes and junior college guard Dre Kindell.

The Shockers now have 11 players slated to return next year. WSU is also applying for another year of eligibility for Bošnjak. Head coach Paul Mills will have to sign four more players in the offseason to round out the roster, as well as replace any players that choose to enter the transfer portal.