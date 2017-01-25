Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

How Brownback’s higher education budgets affect Wichita State

Evan Pflugradt and Chance Swaim • January 25, 2017Leave a Comment

In June, The Sunflower ran a story about how Wichita State would tie faculty salaries to enrollment numbers amid state funding cuts under Gov. Sam Brownback.

Highest paid employees: 2015 salaries with raises since 2012.

John Tomblin: 

2016 Salary: $518,291

Increase of $156,446  (43 percent)

John Bardo:

2016 Salary: $367,414

Increase of $29,914 (8 percent)

Jody Adams

2016 Salary: $309,183

Increase of $110,470 (56 percent)

Tony Vizzini

2016 Salary: $301,258

Increase of $174,696  (138 percent)

Andy Schlapp

2016 Salary: $186,923

Increase of $63,923 (52 percent)

Lou Heldman

2016 Salary: $176,538

Increase of $66,122 (59 percent)

Earlier this week, the Kansas Board of Regents announced total enrollment headcount for state universities. Wichita State had the largest headcount decrease, dropping 4.1 percent from 2011 to 2016 while also seeing a decrease in full-time equivalent enrollment, which dropped 1.1 percent since 2011.

“As enrollment increases in importance to overall budget, student credit hour growth becomes a driving factor in the availability of raises,” Bardo wrote faculty in June.

President John Bardo’s promise of faculty raises will be fulfilled, allegedly, according to Vice President of Strategic Communications, Lou Heldman, despite enrollment numbers falling by 21 students from 2015 to 2016.

Heldman told The Sunflower that faculty earning below $90,000 will receive a 1 percent pay increase. Heldman did not state when the raises would be effective.

Wichita State is taking a 3.8 percent, $2.8 million, cut from the state after Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback cut Kansas higher education by $30.7 million for fiscal year 2017. Heldman did not announce where the 1 percent raise would be funded from.

Since Bardo’s first year in 2012, faculty earnings have been stagnant. Faculty voiced frustrations last year after they didn’t receive a promised raise of 2 percent.

Faculty salaries have been a nagging concern for a university in a state faced with continued fiscal problems under Brownback. But administrator salaries at WSU while Brownback has been governor have climbed despite yearly cuts.

During the same time period faculty salaries have been at a stand-still, several administrators (and former women’s basketball coach, Jody Adams) received significant raises. Salaries have not yet been released by the state for 2016.

 

 

