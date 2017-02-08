21st and Oliver construction begins next week

Get ready for cones and congestion — the city will begin phase one of a construction project to expand the 21st Street and Oliver intersection Monday, according to a university news release.

Both streets will be one lane in each direction and left turns will be prohibited on all four sides of the intersection.

University Vice President John Tomblin said in January daily traffic at 21st and Oliver would double to 20,000 if all Innovation Campus building is completed.

The project will create dedicated right turn lanes and double left turn lanes on all approaches. It is slated for completion in the fall.