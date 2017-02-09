Ulrich Museum to launch student volunteer board

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

After five years as the membership and special events manager for the Ulrich Museum of Art, Carolyn Copple decided she wanted to get students more involved with the campus art museum.

In her efforts, Copple has wanted to reach out to students for many years, but felt the timing was never right.

“There is usually so many other projects going on during the semester that it’s been hard to create some sort of student board to get the students involved with the museum,” Copple said. “This semester finally felt like the right opportunity to start one.”

With the start of the Student Volunteer Board, Copple hopes to provide the volunteers with educational interactions with the Ulrich staff, give the volunteers exposure to behind-the-scenes operations, roles within the museum and plan and create programs and events that encourage student involvement within the museum.

From educational events such as artist talks and career trainings to entertainment suchas parties at the museum and a midnight sculpture walk as well as study nights during dead week, Copple has thought of a variety of opportunities for the students to enjoy.

“I want students to get involved with the museum so they know that there is a museum on campus and know that it is a place to come to for anything,” Copple said. “I want them to enjoy the space, look at the art, enjoy the events, come mediate if they want, sit on our benches and relax, anything. One of our primary missions is to be here for the students”

Copple said the museum brings events to the museum that students would be interested in, but not necessarily know about, which is a main factor in creating the student volunteer board.

Copple hopes the volunteer board can become a recognized group on campus.

As the board begins, Copple hopes the students can gather and create ideas over the course of this semester as well as the summer and begin in the fall. The next meeting is set for 3:30 p.m. Wed. Feb. 22 at Ulrich Museum of Art.