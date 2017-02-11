Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Former Shocker reaches nationally televised bowling championship

Evan Pflugradt, Editor-in-ChiefFebruary 10, 2017Leave a Comment

Courtesy

Courtesy

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A.J. Chapman will bowl in in the Professional Bowlers Association Players Championship this weekend.

“I don’t really have words right now,” Chapman wrote on social media. “This is a dream of mine for as long as I can remember.”

Chapman, who graduated from Wichita State last year, placed fourth in the tournament’s qualifying round to advance to the step-ladder finals.

The finals will be televised on ESPN at 1 p.m. (ET) Sunday.

This is Chapman’s first time competing in a televised event. He averaged more than 226 per game to reach the finals.

He faces Connor Pickford, Martin Larsen, Anthony Simonsen and former PBA player of the year Jason Belmonte.

Chapman, from Manchester, Iowa, was member of the Shocker bowling program for four years.

 

 

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Bowling

Bowler takes plunge, excels in transfer
Bowler takes plunge, excels in transfer
Bowling falls short in first meet
Bowling falls short in first meet
Bowling polishes new season’s team
Bowling polishes new season’s team
Bowling holds first annual reunion for former members
Bowling holds first annual reunion for former members
Freshman bowler builds off tryout experience to motivate Shockers

Freshman bowler Enzo Hernandez was recruited by Wichita State to be apart of a team that won the 2015 Intercollegiate National Championship. However, ...

Other stories filed under Sports

Aces accept defeat from Shockers
Aces accept defeat from Shockers
Bessard’s game-winner puts Shockers back on track
Bessard’s game-winner puts Shockers back on track
PHOTOS: Shockers bring Bears bad news
PHOTOS: Shockers bring Bears bad news
Shockers shoot platoons at the Bears in blowout victory
Shockers shoot platoons at the Bears in blowout victory
Softball begins season in Houston
Softball begins season in Houston
  • Former Shocker reaches nationally televised bowling championship

    Campus

    The Flats at WSU announces leasing options, students weigh in on prices

  • Former Shocker reaches nationally televised bowling championship

    Columns

    Farewell, friend.

  • Former Shocker reaches nationally televised bowling championship

    Campus

    Want to break ground on Braeburn Square? Here’s what it takes.

  • Former Shocker reaches nationally televised bowling championship

    Campus

    Wichita State prepares for immigration ban

  • Former Shocker reaches nationally televised bowling championship

    Campus

    How Brownback’s higher education budgets affect Wichita State

  • Former Shocker reaches nationally televised bowling championship

    Campus

    Wichita State’s porcelain thrones: The top spots to poop on campus

  • Former Shocker reaches nationally televised bowling championship

    Campus

    Experiential Education building opens at Wichita State

  • Former Shocker reaches nationally televised bowling championship

    Men's Basketball

    Illinois State claims top spot, Shockers suffer first MVC loss

  • Former Shocker reaches nationally televised bowling championship

    Men's Basketball

    Halftime: Shockers trail Illinois State, hot shooting numbers fall in final minutes

  • Former Shocker reaches nationally televised bowling championship

    Columns

    Could Wichita State run the table in conference play? An answer could come this week.