Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Accuracy check: Joe Lunardi’s ‘Bracketology’ success

ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi studies all year for Selection Sunday. Will he get the Shockers placed right this year?

Evan Pflugradt, Editor-in-ChiefMarch 12, 2017Leave a Comment

Courtesy

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






ESPN’s “Bracketologist” Joe Lunardi waits all year for Selection Sunday. He releases an early look into the March with a complete 68-team bracket in early November. He continually updates his bracket until the ten-person selection committee releases the official brackets.

Lunardi’s track record has been so successful in recent years, some may actually forget they’re not official.

In 2015, Lunardi accurately predicted 66 of the 68 teams to make the NCAA Tournament. Of those projections, Lunardi correctly seeded 42 teams – his all-time best.

In 2013, he correctly predicted all 68 teams in the field, but only correctly placed 34 teams.

Sunday, in Lunardi’s final bracket, he placed Wichita State, who clinched the field winning the MVC tournament, as an eight-seed playing No. 9 seed Dayton in the South region. The winner would potentially advance to take on projected No. 1 seed North Carolina.

Since the field expanded to 68 teams in 2011, Lunardi has successfully seeded 52 percent of the field.

Lunardi has never had Wichita State better than a No. 8 seed in his bracket this season.

The selection committee will announce the complete field with seeds and locations at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on CBS.

What seed will Wichita State get in the NCAA Tournament?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Bracket Busters

Former K-State graduate assistant looking forward to final NCAA Tournament
Former K-State graduate assistant looking forward to final NCAA Tournament
Bob Lutz ready to cut loose
Bob Lutz ready to cut loose
Tourney coming to Wichita next year
Tourney coming to Wichita next year
Dahl manages life as a broadcaster and judge
Dahl manages life as a broadcaster and judge
Hargrove prepares for final games as coach; department searches for replacement
Hargrove prepares for final games as coach; department searches for replacement

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Seeding conundrum: Gregg Marshall’s notorious battle with the selection committee
Seeding conundrum: Gregg Marshall’s notorious battle with the selection committee
Former K-State graduate assistant looking forward to final NCAA Tournament
Former K-State graduate assistant looking forward to final NCAA Tournament
Tourney coming to Wichita next year
Tourney coming to Wichita next year
Sleep easy, the Shockers are in the NCAA Tournament
Sleep easy, the Shockers are in the NCAA Tournament
Shirk: March Madness is almost here, so who’s dancing?
Shirk: March Madness is almost here, so who’s dancing?
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Accuracy check: Joe Lunardi’s ‘Bracketology’ success

    Men's Basketball

    Seeding conundrum: Gregg Marshall’s notorious battle with the selection committee

  • Accuracy check: Joe Lunardi’s ‘Bracketology’ success

    Bracket Busters

    Sleep easy, the Shockers are in the NCAA Tournament

  • Accuracy check: Joe Lunardi’s ‘Bracketology’ success

    Bracket Busters

    Cash and advance

  • Accuracy check: Joe Lunardi’s ‘Bracketology’ success

    Columns

    Pflugradt: If you’re reading this, student fees affect you

  • Accuracy check: Joe Lunardi’s ‘Bracketology’ success

    Campus

    Shocker Safe Ride teaming up with Uber

  • Accuracy check: Joe Lunardi’s ‘Bracketology’ success

    Columns

    We’re a nation divided on hate crimes

  • Accuracy check: Joe Lunardi’s ‘Bracketology’ success

    Men's Basketball

    Shamet named MVC Freshman of the Year

  • Accuracy check: Joe Lunardi’s ‘Bracketology’ success

    Men's Basketball

    Shamet, McDuffie land on All-Valley first team

  • Accuracy check: Joe Lunardi’s ‘Bracketology’ success

    Columns

    A Valley First

  • Accuracy check: Joe Lunardi’s ‘Bracketology’ success

    Campus

    Koch Arena nears funding goals