Accuracy check: Joe Lunardi's 'Bracketology' success

ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi studies all year for Selection Sunday. Will he get the Shockers placed right this year?

ESPN’s “Bracketologist” Joe Lunardi waits all year for Selection Sunday. He releases an early look into the March with a complete 68-team bracket in early November. He continually updates his bracket until the ten-person selection committee releases the official brackets.

Lunardi’s track record has been so successful in recent years, some may actually forget they’re not official.

In 2015, Lunardi accurately predicted 66 of the 68 teams to make the NCAA Tournament. Of those projections, Lunardi correctly seeded 42 teams – his all-time best.

In 2013, he correctly predicted all 68 teams in the field, but only correctly placed 34 teams.

Sunday, in Lunardi’s final bracket, he placed Wichita State, who clinched the field winning the MVC tournament, as an eight-seed playing No. 9 seed Dayton in the South region. The winner would potentially advance to take on projected No. 1 seed North Carolina.

Since the field expanded to 68 teams in 2011, Lunardi has successfully seeded 52 percent of the field.

Lunardi has never had Wichita State better than a No. 8 seed in his bracket this season.

The selection committee will announce the complete field with seeds and locations at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on CBS.