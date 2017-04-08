Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Wichita State ticket prices expected to increase with AAC move

Evan Pflugradt, Editor-in-ChiefApril 7, 2017Leave a Comment

Matt Crow

Matt Crow

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Improved competition is often times a higher price to pay.

Wichita State accepted a move to leave the Missouri Valley Conference for the American Athletic Conference early Friday morning. Wichita State will effectively join July 1, 2017.

On the basketball court, they’ll see Southern Methodist, Connecticut, Houston and Cincinnati — a step up from the Missouri Valley’s level of competition that has continued to fall since the departure of Creighton who left for the Big East in 2013.

“The entertainment value should be through the roof,” said Gregg Marshall, Wichita State men’s basketball coach.

With the change comes added expenses, including travel to areas of Florida, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, among others. Wichita State Athletic Director Darron Boatright said the upward trajectory of the athletic department will changes, monetarily will be shared by many.

“Ticket prices are going to increase,” Boatright said Friday. “I feel confident saying prices will change.”

The athletic department will evaluate ticket expenses in the summer, but Boatright said he expects the improved level of competition to drive up demand and with that, cost.

“Absolutely, they’re going to increase,” he said.

The costs will mainly be used for added travel expenses, Boatright confirmed.

Wichita State President John Bardo said Friday he was not sure whether the conference move would change student fees or tuition.

“I have no idea,” he said. “It’s all going to have to be looked at.”

Season tickets to men’s basketball costed more than $390 each for the 2016-17 season after a donation to the Shocker Athletic Scholarship Organization of more than $230, per season, was paid.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Campus

Boatright: ‘We expressed a desire to go now and avoid the lame duck round around the Missouri Valley’
Boatright: ‘We expressed a desire to go now and avoid the lame duck round around the Missouri Valley’
American Athletic Conference unanimously approves Wichita State to join league
American Athletic Conference unanimously approves Wichita State to join league
Results of the 2017 SGA election
Results of the 2017 SGA election
‘She hasn’t really been a yes man’
‘She hasn’t really been a yes man’
Two killed, two hurt in Oklahoma crash

One Wichita State student and one former student died in a collision with a semi-truck Wednesday morning in Oklahoma. The crash happened around 1:4...

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Boatright: ‘We expressed a desire to go now and avoid the lame duck round around the Missouri Valley’
Boatright: ‘We expressed a desire to go now and avoid the lame duck round around the Missouri Valley’
American Athletic Conference unanimously approves Wichita State to join league
American Athletic Conference unanimously approves Wichita State to join league
‘The basis of this report is not accurate’: Wichita State disputes false reports, waits on final word for AAC
‘The basis of this report is not accurate’: Wichita State disputes false reports, waits on final word for AAC
‘There has been no invitation offered’: Wichita State awaits probable invitation from American Athletic Conference
‘There has been no invitation offered’: Wichita State awaits probable invitation from American Athletic Conference
Wichita State could make AAC move ahead of 2017 season
Wichita State could make AAC move ahead of 2017 season
Navigate Right
Navigate Left