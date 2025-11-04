Two newcomers win Wichita School Board Seats, two incumbents stay

Election night results are unofficial. The results include in-person votes, satellite votes and mail-in ballots returned by election day. The results will not be official until the election canvass on Thursday, Nov. 13. Results below are from Sedgwick County’s final, unofficial election night results.

Amy Jensen and Amy Warren will unseat Kathy Bond and Hazel Stabler in Wichita Public Schools’ Board of Education for Districts 5 and 6, respectively. Incumbents Diane Albert (District 1) and Julie Hedrick (District 2) will retain their seats.

The new members-elect will join the board in January.

Around 11.57% of eligible voters cast a ballot across Sedgwick County elections, 37,657 out of 325,356 registered voters, according to final unofficial election results.

Voters in the Wichita School District can only vote in the race for their voting districts. Maps of each voting district are available here.

The Board of Education is responsible for setting the district’s policies and budgets. It has six seats. Members, who are unpaid, serve for four years – the District 3 and 4 seats will be up for election in 2028.

District 1 – Diane Albert

Albert, the incumbent, received roughly 57% of votes – 2,690 of 4,749.

She is the board’s current president and previously ran a small residential contracting business.

Albert told The Sunflower in a Q&A that she would prioritize academic achievement, including focusing on math and reading instruction, expanding career pathways and “elevating great teachers” through training and resources.

Her opponent, Mackenzie Truelove, is a Wichita State alumnus with a background in healthcare administration.

She told The Sunflower her priorities if elected would be promoting a bond issue to pay for building maintenance, expanding community schools and improving mental health resources.

District 2 – Julie Hedrick

Hedrick received roughly 57% of the votes in her district – 3,102 of 5,448. Brent Davis got about 32% –1,741 votes – and Valerie Most received under 11% with 577 votes.

Hedrick, the incumbent, has been on the board for two terms. She previously worked in the district’s facilities division.

Hedrick’s priorities include preparing students for higher education or the workforce, better training and support for teachers and putting forward another bond issue, she told The Sunflower.

Davis attended WSU until 2012. He previously ran for the District 2 BOE seat in 2021 and the at-large seat in 2023. He runs a tutoring business specializing in test preparation and previously ran a private school in Washington.

Davis did not respond to questions from The Sunflower, but told KSN his campaign priorities were student achievement, hiring and retaining “excellent teachers” and increasing board efficiency.

Valerie Most had a 31-year career as a public school teacher, including 29 years in WPS.

Most told The Sunflower her priorities were implementing a more effective truancy policy and more consistent disciplinary policy, less testing for younger students and “more hands-on activities for teachers to use.”

District 5 – Amy Jensen

Jensen received 54.5% of the votes in District 5 – 2,418 of 4,464 votes.

Jensen has 31 years of experience as a teacher in Clearwater and Maize.

She told The Sunflower that her top priority is expanding the community schools model to address barriers to student success and improve attendance.

Bond, the incumbent, is a WSU alumna. She has experience teaching in Wichita and Derby public schools.

Bond did not respond to questions from The Sunflower, but told KSN her priorities were academic success, fiscal accountability and increasing community trust in the board.

District 6 – Amy Warren

Warren received roughly 70% of the votes in her district – 2,936 of 4,208.

Warren has children who attend WPS and has volunteered and fundraised in the district. She is part of the district’s technology planning committee and was part of a state task force on electronic devices in schools.

Warren’s priorities are advocating for another bond issue, updating the district’s technology policies and retaining teachers through competitive pay, classroom support and focusing on safe work environments, she told The Sunflower.

Incumbent Stabler was a paraeducator in WPS and served on various community boards. She also owns a clothing design brand and has shown her designs internationally.

Stabler’s campaign priorities included ensuring Wichita students can read by third grade, “graduate with a plan for their future and learn in a safe, inclusive environment,” she told The Sunflower.