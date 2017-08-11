Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Parking garage will offer yellow and green parking for fall semester

Kylie Cameron and Jenna FarhatAugust 11, 20171 Comment

Brian Hayes

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The new parking garage located just south of the Rhatigan Student Center will offer 272 new parking spots for anyone with a yellow or green parking pass — for the first semester.

The parking garage, which was completed this month after construction began in January, was supposed to offer parking at $1.50 an hour —with a daily maximum of $15 — on the second and third floors.

Associate Vice President for Administration & Financial Reporting, Analysis & Debt Management Troy Bruun said Tuesday that the License Plate Recognition, or LPR, equipment needed to implement pay-by-the hour parking was on backorder.

A green parking pass for students is $75 per semester.

Anyone with a yellow or green parking pass will be able to park on the second and third floors of the new parking garage for the fall semester. The first floor will be a reserved parking lot, available to anyone with a red pass. Parking on the fourth floor will be available to anyone with a yellow pass. The four floors amount to a total of 444 parking spots.

Bruun said that parking rules will be enforced in the garage during the fall semester just like a regular parking lot — parking services vehicles, which are equipped with LPR technology, will patrol the garage and issue electronic citations as needed.

“So students, faculty, and staff, if they have an e-permit, will be able to park on the second and third floors for the first semester,” Bruun said. “And then we will have all our equipment in and configured and starting next semester, we’ll switch.”

Beginning next semester, the LPR cameras will be installed at the entrance and exits and hourly parking charges will be implemented on the second and third floors.

“(LPR cameras) will identify the vehicle going into the garage and it will identify the vehicle going out of the garage,” Bruun said.

“Anyone may utilize the hourly parking,” Bruun said Monday. “The kiosks will accept credit cards, cash, and coins. Please note the kiosks will not give change, but they will give a receipt for additional time that you can use on your next visit.”

1 Comment

One Response to “Parking garage will offer yellow and green parking for fall semester”

  1. Della Lickteig on August 11th, 2017 3:54 pm

    Currently many parking lots are open to the public after 5 or 6 M-F, with free parking open on Sat/Sun. I have an event in the ballroom on Saturday Oct 21. A number of alumnae and some senior and disable citizens. Will the lot be free in evenings and weekends as the lot was?

    [Reply]

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Campus

YMCA partnership moves forward on ‘good faith’ without agreement
YMCA partnership moves forward on ‘good faith’ without agreement
‘Brew unto others:’ Catholic student center to open coffee shop
‘Brew unto others:’ Catholic student center to open coffee shop
Guns on campus — preparing for the new year
Guns on campus — preparing for the new year
Wichita State water tank gets university’s name wrong
Wichita State water tank gets university’s name wrong
‘Lyston was a friend:’ Students, faculty commemorate Skerritt on his last day at WSU
‘Lyston was a friend:’ Students, faculty commemorate Skerritt on his last day at WSU

Other stories filed under News

Wichitans gather to stand in solidarity with Charlottesville
Wichitans gather to stand in solidarity with Charlottesville
Hernandez making Hartman Arena his boxing home
Hernandez making Hartman Arena his boxing home
PHOTOS: The rally for solidarity with Charlottesville
PHOTOS: The rally for solidarity with Charlottesville
YMCA partnership moves forward on ‘good faith’ without agreement
YMCA partnership moves forward on ‘good faith’ without agreement
‘Brew unto others:’ Catholic student center to open coffee shop
‘Brew unto others:’ Catholic student center to open coffee shop
Navigate Right
Navigate Left

  • Uncategorized

    Shocker Food Locker moved to Grace Wilkie Hall for expansion

  • Parking garage will offer yellow and green parking for fall semester

    Campus

    ‘Brew unto others:’ Catholic student center to open coffee shop

  • Parking garage will offer yellow and green parking for fall semester

    Campus

    ‘Lyston was a friend:’ Students, faculty commemorate Skerritt on his last day at WSU

  • Parking garage will offer yellow and green parking for fall semester

    Features

    WSU alumna interns at the EEOC, researches economics of workplace discrimination

  • Parking garage will offer yellow and green parking for fall semester

    Campus

    Wash station installed in RSC

  • Parking garage will offer yellow and green parking for fall semester

    Local

    Rigg released without prejudice, ‘remains under investigation’

  • Parking garage will offer yellow and green parking for fall semester

    News

    Former editor arrested for electronic solicitation

  • Parking garage will offer yellow and green parking for fall semester

    Features

    Student journalists get their hands dirty in the Flint Hills — and their feet

  • Parking garage will offer yellow and green parking for fall semester

    News

    PAID TO LEAVE

  • Parking garage will offer yellow and green parking for fall semester

    Student Government Association

    SGA releases statement addressing protestors’ demands