Parking garage will offer yellow and green parking for fall semester

The new parking garage located just south of the Rhatigan Student Center will offer 272 new parking spots for anyone with a yellow or green parking pass — for the first semester.

The parking garage, which was completed this month after construction began in January, was supposed to offer parking at $1.50 an hour —with a daily maximum of $15 — on the second and third floors.

Associate Vice President for Administration & Financial Reporting, Analysis & Debt Management Troy Bruun said Tuesday that the License Plate Recognition, or LPR, equipment needed to implement pay-by-the hour parking was on backorder.

A green parking pass for students is $75 per semester.

Anyone with a yellow or green parking pass will be able to park on the second and third floors of the new parking garage for the fall semester. The first floor will be a reserved parking lot, available to anyone with a red pass. Parking on the fourth floor will be available to anyone with a yellow pass. The four floors amount to a total of 444 parking spots.

Bruun said that parking rules will be enforced in the garage during the fall semester just like a regular parking lot — parking services vehicles, which are equipped with LPR technology, will patrol the garage and issue electronic citations as needed.

“So students, faculty, and staff, if they have an e-permit, will be able to park on the second and third floors for the first semester,” Bruun said. “And then we will have all our equipment in and configured and starting next semester, we’ll switch.”

Beginning next semester, the LPR cameras will be installed at the entrance and exits and hourly parking charges will be implemented on the second and third floors.

“(LPR cameras) will identify the vehicle going into the garage and it will identify the vehicle going out of the garage,” Bruun said.

“Anyone may utilize the hourly parking,” Bruun said Monday. “The kiosks will accept credit cards, cash, and coins. Please note the kiosks will not give change, but they will give a receipt for additional time that you can use on your next visit.”