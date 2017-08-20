PHOTOS: Back to School Bash Brings out Freshmen

Back to School Bash festivities included inflatables and other fun for all students.

Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Slideshow • 6 Photos Kylie Cameron Freshman Bryce Bearden pushes back against a wrecking ball to avoid being knocked over.