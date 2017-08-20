PHOTOS: Back to School Bash Brings out Freshmen

Back to School Bash festivities included inflatables and other fun for all students.
Kylie Cameron, Photographer, Reporter • August 19, 2017 • Leave a Comment
Freshman Bryce Bearden pushes back against a wrecking ball to avoid being knocked over.
Tags: Back to School Bash, Campus, student involvement, Students
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.
Other stories filed under Campus
Other stories filed under Galleries
Uncategorized
Shocker Food Locker moved to Grace Wilkie Hall for expansion
Campus
Parking garage will offer yellow and green parking for fall semester
Features
WSU alumna interns at the EEOC, researches economics of workplace discrimination
Graduation Guide
No politics to it
Columns
Cameron: ‘I owe public educators my life’
News
‘This is what democracy looks like’
Men's Basketball
Shockers bully Billikens in 30-point victory
Marshallville gives back
Shockers win first road game of the season
Shockers rebound with 30-point win over Southern Nazarene
The Sunflower
© 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.