Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Lett’s go to outer space

Ray Strunk, ReporterAugust 24, 2017Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Dionte Lett, a junior mechanical engineering major, said that he’s always been interested in engineering but was never certain where he would go from there.

Now he’s thinking outer space.

“I think every engineer would say NASA or Tesla or one of those major companies,” he said. “But that’s definitely a big goal for me.”

He said that something clicked for him while watching the Christopher Nolan movie, Interstellar.

 “I saw that movie and I was like, ‘woah,’” he said. “It really blew my mind.”

He said that, putting all of the drama of the movie aside, it was the scientific aspect that piqued his interest.

“It just the vastness of it,” he said. “There are so many possibilities. There are just so many different things you can do.”

Lett spent his first two years at Butler Community College, but he always felt he could be doing more.

“At Butler, I went to school, got my gen eds knocked out, and then came back home and played video games,” he said. “I want to do something that will allow me to make a difference and apply the skills I’m learning in school.”

He believes that he’s now in the right place to pursue his dreams, thanks in part to Wichita State’s new Innovation Campus.

“It’s a great place to come study,” he said. “The facilities, and everything, are just top of the line. Very high tech, new, fresh.”

He said that location also plays a major factor.

“If you look at Wichita State and what it has to provide,” he said. “Being right in the center of some of these major companies. That plays a big part in this. I think I’m right where I wanna be.”

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Campus

Fraternity on probation for hazing
Fraternity on probation for hazing
PHOTOS: Back to School Bash Brings out Freshmen
PHOTOS: Back to School Bash Brings out Freshmen
Move-in day at Wichita State: frustrations, excitement, extra beds
Move-in day at Wichita State: frustrations, excitement, extra beds
UPDATE: More clues emerge from ‘trashed’ studio
UPDATE: More clues emerge from ‘trashed’ studio
YMCA partnership moves forward on ‘good faith’ without agreement
YMCA partnership moves forward on ‘good faith’ without agreement

Other stories filed under News

Fraternity on probation for hazing
Fraternity on probation for hazing
SGA swears in director of PR, supreme court members
SGA swears in director of PR, supreme court members
Moonshine on a cloudy day
Moonshine on a cloudy day
PHOTOS: Back to School Bash Brings out Freshmen
PHOTOS: Back to School Bash Brings out Freshmen
Move-in day at Wichita State: frustrations, excitement, extra beds
Move-in day at Wichita State: frustrations, excitement, extra beds
Navigate Right
Navigate Left