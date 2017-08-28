Wichita State names new Associate VP for Student Affairs

Aaron Austin, under the appointment of Teri Hall, will join Wichita State on Monday, Sept. 18.

Aaron Austin has been appointed as Wichita State’s new Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Student Life by Vice President of Student Affairs Teri Hall, Wichita State announced Monday morning.

Austin will join Wichita State in the Student Affairs department on Monday, Sept. 18.

Austin, 43, is a graduate of Kansas State University. He earned a master’s in higher and post-secondary education at Arizona State University.

His position will supervise areas of Student Involvement, the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, and Student Conduct.

Hall noted in a statement that Austin is a first-generation college student who has “exactly the right mix of experiences and attitudes that Student Affairs and the university community needs at this moment.”

Austin previously worked as a vice president at Bethel College in Newton.

Austin replaces Christine Schneikart-Luebbe, who unexpectedly resigned from the position in March after working with the university for 23 years. The position has been vacant since her resignation.