Police Chief Sara Morris retires
University Police Chief Sara Morris will retire Sept. 29, Wichita State announced Friday morning.
Morris was the first female police chief to serve at a Kansas Board of Regents school.
Morris stepped in as police chief in 2013 after former police chief Paul Dotson retired from his position.
Prior to that, Morris served as a captain in the University Police Department for eight years.
