Police Chief Sara Morris retires

Jenna Farhat, Managing EditorSeptember 1, 2017Leave a Comment

University Police Chief Sara Morris will retire Sept. 29, Wichita State announced Friday morning.

Morris was the first female police chief to serve at a Kansas Board of Regents school.

Morris stepped in as police chief in 2013 after former police chief Paul Dotson retired from his position.

Prior to that, Morris served as a captain in the University Police Department for eight years.

 

