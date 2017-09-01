Police Chief Sara Morris retires

Courtesy Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

University Police Chief Sara Morris will retire Sept. 29, Wichita State announced Friday morning.

Morris was the first female police chief to serve at a Kansas Board of Regents school.

Morris stepped in as police chief in 2013 after former police chief Paul Dotson retired from his position.

Prior to that, Morris served as a captain in the University Police Department for eight years.