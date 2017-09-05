UPDATE: Sexual battery reported at The Flats

The Flats is a private apartment complex on Innovation Campus. July 14, Wichita State announced it was moving about 300 students from university-owned Fairmount Towers to The Flats. Students moved into the complex Aug. 19.

A sexual battery allegedly occurred at The Flats last Thursday evening, according to a university police report.

The University Police Department crime log describes the alleged offense as “unwanted physical attention from a male.” The incident report said the alleged battery resulted in apparent minor injury.

The alleged offense did not appear on the university crime log until Sept. 5 — four days after the report was made.

UPD Captain Guy Schroeder attributed the delay to the holiday weekend. “The gal who updates it was off until Tuesday,” Schroeder said of the crime log.

The alleged sexual battery occurred between 6:45 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., and was reported to police at 11:51 p.m. Aug. 31.

The Flats is a private apartment complex on Innovation Campus. July 14, Wichita State announced it was moving about 300 students from university-owned Fairmount Towers to The Flats. Students moved into the complex Aug. 19.

State law defines sexual battery as “the touching of a victim who is not the spouse of the offender, who is 16 or more years of age and who does not consent thereto, with the intent to arouse or satisfy the sexual desires of the offender or another.”

No arrest has been made in connection to the incident, and police said it is still under investigation.