Jenna Farhat, Managing EditorSeptember 5, 201710 Comments

The Flats is a private apartment complex on Innovation Campus. July 14, Wichita State announced it was moving about 300 students from university-owned Fairmount Towers to The Flats. Students moved into the complex Aug. 19.

A sexual battery allegedly occurred at The Flats last Thursday evening, according to a university police report.

The University Police Department crime log describes the alleged offense as “unwanted physical attention from a male.” The incident report said the alleged battery resulted in apparent minor injury.

The alleged offense did not appear on the university crime log until Sept. 5 — four days after the report was made.

UPD Captain Guy Schroeder attributed the delay to the holiday weekend. “The gal who updates it was off until Tuesday,” Schroeder said of the crime log.

The alleged sexual battery occurred between 6:45 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., and was reported to police at 11:51 p.m. Aug. 31.

State law defines sexual battery as “the touching of a victim who is not the spouse of the offender, who is 16 or more years of age and who does not consent thereto, with the intent to arouse or satisfy the sexual desires of the offender or another.”

No arrest has been made in connection to the incident, and police said it is still under investigation.

10 Comments

10 Responses to “UPDATE: Sexual battery reported at The Flats”

  1. Not okay. on September 5th, 2017 7:48 pm

    This is absolutely unacceptable. What is WSU doing for this young woman? How horrible. I’m so, so sorry for this young woman. This is just wrong.

    [Reply]

    John Doe Reply:
    September 5th, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Who said it was a woman??

    [Reply]

    Not okay. Reply:
    September 5th, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Correction. Man or woman. Neither is okay.

    [Reply]

    What? Reply:
    September 5th, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    How do you know WSU isn’t doing anything?

    [Reply]

    They didn't say that Reply:
    September 6th, 2017 at 10:47 am

    They didn’t say WSU isn’t doing anything. They asked what they were doing. Kind of an important distinction, no?

    [Reply]

  2. Alcohol Policy on September 6th, 2017 7:28 am

    What is the alcohol policy at The Flats? Since it is a private apartment complex, is it different than Shocker Hall? Wheatshocker Hall used to allow alcohol for people over 21 before the policy was changed and alcohol was prohibited in all residence halls. It would be interesting to know if the alcohol policy is different for Shocker Hall and The Flats.

    [Reply]

  3. Dates on September 6th, 2017 7:30 am

    Did it happen on the 1st and was not reported until the 5th and that is why the difference in when it appeared versus when it happened?

    [Reply]

  4. Concerned on September 6th, 2017 10:57 pm

    According to the police, what does “under investigation” actually mean? What are they actually doing when they say that in this particular case? Please keep updates on this situation, this is a really big problem on this campus. Hoping the victim sees justice.

    [Reply]

  5. The gal was on vacation... on September 6th, 2017 11:03 pm

    I’m sorry I can’t help but laugh at Guy Schroeder…okay…sorry but…it’s a crime log. You can’t like…not update it. Really? That’s just wrong, I think there is well deserved scrutiny with the Wichita State UPD not delivering. Which is MORE important Guy? Can anyone else log crimes besides one person? Laziness.

    Vacation….or Proper Documentation of Sexual Battery? Priorities…

    [Reply]

  6. Title IX on September 7th, 2017 7:44 am

    Was this immediately reported to the Title IX Coordinator, Natasha Stephens, so she could initiate a Title IX investigation or did that get delayed as well? Did Mandy Hambleton immediately take action on the 31st or was there a delay in the Title IX and Conduct process? Was an athlete or member of the Greek community involved? All those factors play a role in how things are handled.

    [Reply]

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




