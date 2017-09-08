Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Wichita State Unveils New Additions to Koch Arena

Aliyah Funschelle, ReporterSeptember 7, 2017Leave a Comment

Wichita State's new basketball court in Koch Arena.

Wichita State's new basketball court in Koch Arena.

Wichita State's new basketball court in Koch Arena.

Joining a new conference brings about new updates for Charles Koch Arena.

 

During the first week of September, the resurfacing of Devlin Court began. The new look includes a slimmer black trim with an even bigger Wu Shock logo on centercourt.

 

“I like the Wu Shock in the middle,” men’s basketball head coach Gregg Marshall said. “Probably the biggest Wu Shock around.”

 

In the key, where The Valley logo was, is now solid black with one white arch. The American logo is featured twice on the corners of the court.

 

Along with the court resurfacing, the lights in the arena were replaced over the summer with quick-start, energy-efficient LED lamps.

 

The new lighting system makes it possible for complete blackouts and various light effects for game introductions,marketing promotions, videos, etc. The lighting on the court is bright with the seats dark, which is popular amongst many NBA arenas.

 

“The lighting is interesting; I like it,” Marshall said. “In the seats it’s dark and on the court it’s really light so it’s kind of like a stage type setting.”

 

Not only does the new lighting system provide creative freedom, it saves energy and saves the university money.

 

The project was funded from the Physical Plant budget and had a total cost of $442,269 with a payback date of less than 12 years.

 

The upgrades to Koch Arena are seen as a good recruitment tool for Wichita State athletics.

 

“We have a first class facility here,” women’s basketball head coach Keitha Adams said. “The more pizazz, the more jingle, the more bells and whistles… [the recruits] like it.”

 

Not only does Adams believe the upgrade to Koch Arena is good for recruiting, she believes it makes contenders more intimidated as well.

 

“You put all the elements together and then you have great fans that create a lot of noise,” Adams said. “It’s truly one of the toughest places to play in the country.”

