Alleged aggravated assault at Shocker Hall

Andrew Linnabary, ReporterSeptember 18, 2017Leave a Comment

An aggravated assault using a vehicle was reported last Monday around 9:50 a.m. outside Shocker Hall.

According to the univesity police crime log, a male “caused a scene” at Shocker Hall and was told to leave. An individual allegedly followed the male to his vehicle. The individual reported to university police that the male then swerved towards him as he drove from campus.

The alleged victim is an employee at Chartwells, the university’s new food contractor, and an acquaintance of the offender. According to the offense report, the incident did not result in injury.

Aggravated assault — a felony — is defined as knowingly placing another person in reasonable apprehension of immediate bodily harm with a deadly weapon, according to Kansas statutes.

An invalid phone number was listed in the case’s offense report as contact for the alleged victim.

University police were unavailable Sunday to respond to the incident.

No arrest has been made. Friday, university police said the incident was still under investigation.

