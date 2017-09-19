Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Water shutdown affects several buildings on campus

Jenna Farhat, Managing EditorSeptember 19, 2017Leave a Comment

Several Wichita State buildings are without water most of the day Tues., Sept. 19 due to construction on 17th Street.

Elliott Hall, Henrion Hall, Fiske Hall, CAC Theater, Coleman Tennis Complex, and Brennan Halls I, II, and III are without water from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to an email from Paul Lytle, building systems engineer at the physical plant.

Restrooms, water fountains, and sinks are out of service in the meantime.

