Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Drive-by shooting reported at Fairmount neighborhood

Jenna Farhat, Managing EditorSeptember 21, 2017Leave a Comment

A+sign+stands+in+the+Fairmont+neighborhood+where+a+drive-by+was+reported+Tuesday.+
A sign stands in the Fairmont neighborhood where a drive-by was reported Tuesday.

A sign stands in the Fairmont neighborhood where a drive-by was reported Tuesday.

Jenna Farhat

Jenna Farhat

A sign stands in the Fairmont neighborhood where a drive-by was reported Tuesday.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Wichita State police officers responded to a report of a drive-by shooting in the Fairmount neighborhood just south of campus in the early hours of Tuesday.

University police were called to assist Wichita police at 4000 E. Regents, according to the university police crime log.

The report was made at 2:43 a.m.

The first page of the incident report, which is an open record, was not available Wednesday.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Campus

Special delivery: Pizza Hut cofounder visits campus for building relocation
Special delivery: Pizza Hut cofounder visits campus for building relocation
Regents approve new business graduate program
Regents approve new business graduate program
Water shutdown affects several buildings on campus
Water shutdown affects several buildings on campus
Aggravated assault reported at Shocker Hall
Aggravated assault reported at Shocker Hall
New sign at chapel: “Open to all creeds and races of people”
New sign at chapel: “Open to all creeds and races of people”

Other stories filed under News

Hartman: ‘Kansas is nothing more than a big business’
Hartman: ‘Kansas is nothing more than a big business’
Bearth replaces Corrieri as SGA veteran senator
Bearth replaces Corrieri as SGA veteran senator
Special delivery: Pizza Hut cofounder visits campus for building relocation
Special delivery: Pizza Hut cofounder visits campus for building relocation
Regents approve new business graduate program
Regents approve new business graduate program
Water shutdown affects several buildings on campus
Water shutdown affects several buildings on campus
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Drive-by shooting reported at Fairmount neighborhood

    Campus

    Water shutdown affects several buildings on campus

  • Drive-by shooting reported at Fairmount neighborhood

    Campus

    New sign at chapel: “Open to all creeds and races of people”

  • Drive-by shooting reported at Fairmount neighborhood

    Campus

    Faculty senate approves new Homeland Security degree program

  • Drive-by shooting reported at Fairmount neighborhood

    Campus

    Iraqi student and family arrested while depositing check

  • Drive-by shooting reported at Fairmount neighborhood

    Campus

    UPDATE: Sexual battery reported at The Flats

  • Drive-by shooting reported at Fairmount neighborhood

    Campus

    Police Chief Sara Morris retires

  • Drive-by shooting reported at Fairmount neighborhood

    Campus

    Office of Diversity and Inclusion hires first LGBTQ coordinator

  • Drive-by shooting reported at Fairmount neighborhood

    Campus

    Couple finds The Sunflower medallion, pockets $500 prize ‘for groceries’

  • Drive-by shooting reported at Fairmount neighborhood

    Campus

    Fraternity on probation for hazing

  • Drive-by shooting reported at Fairmount neighborhood

    Campus

    Move-in day at Wichita State: frustrations, excitement, extra beds