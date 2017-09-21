Drive-by shooting reported at Fairmount neighborhood
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Wichita State police officers responded to a report of a drive-by shooting in the Fairmount neighborhood just south of campus in the early hours of Tuesday.
University police were called to assist Wichita police at 4000 E. Regents, according to the university police crime log.
The report was made at 2:43 a.m.
The first page of the incident report, which is an open record, was not available Wednesday.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.