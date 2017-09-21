Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Bearth replaces Corrieri as SGA veteran senator

Matthew Kelly, Copy ChiefSeptember 21, 2017Leave a Comment

Michael+Bearth+speaks+at+the+SGA+meeting+Wednesday+evening.+Bearth+is+assuming+the+position+of+Veteran+Senator+for+SGA.
Michael Bearth speaks at the SGA meeting Wednesday evening. Bearth is assuming the position of Veteran Senator for SGA.

Michael Bearth speaks at the SGA meeting Wednesday evening. Bearth is assuming the position of Veteran Senator for SGA.

Selena Favela

Selena Favela

Michael Bearth speaks at the SGA meeting Wednesday evening. Bearth is assuming the position of Veteran Senator for SGA.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student Government Association unanimously voted in Michael Bearth as veteran senator Wednesday night, replacing Dan Corrieri who abruptly resigned from the position.

At the Aug. 31 SGA meeting, Corrieri vowed to resign if the Student Senate did not approve Brayden Hosman, Student Body President Paige Hungate’s choice for business senator.

Hosman was voted down 18-9 and Corrieri abruptly left the meeting.

Student Body Vice President Breck Towner, who filled in for Hungate Wednesday while she was attending the Kansas Board of Regents meeting, said Corrieri officially resigned about a week and a half ago.

Towner did not disclose Corrieri’s reasons for leaving behind SGA, and Corrieri did not respond to requests for comment.

His replacement, Bearth, is a former Marine who said he drew inspiration to join SGA from his grandfather, who became mayor of Oakfield Park, Minnesota despite being in his mid-eighties.

“The time came when he believed that none of the candidates up there could set apart their personal ideologies or values to do the job the way it needed to be done, and so, since he knew what it took, he was going to be that person for the people.”

Likewise, Bearth said he knows what it takes to serve his veteran student constituents.

“It’s all about paying it forward,” Bearth said. “I’m looking for someone who can do it. I don’t see it. I will be it.”

At-Large Sen. Garin Egerton said Bearth was a welcome addition to SGA.

“I think he’ll bring strong leadership from his military experience,” Egerton said. “He’ll be able to provide structured dialogue between the groups so they can work together well.”

Bearth said one of his missions will be to separate his personal beliefs from his actions as senator.

“I believe that to be one of the key things you need to do,” Bearth said. “Because you’re not just speaking for yourself.”

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

Drive-by shooting reported at Fairmount neighborhood
Drive-by shooting reported at Fairmount neighborhood
Hartman: ‘Kansas is nothing more than a big business’
Hartman: ‘Kansas is nothing more than a big business’
Special delivery: Pizza Hut cofounder visits campus for building relocation
Special delivery: Pizza Hut cofounder visits campus for building relocation
Regents approve new business graduate program
Regents approve new business graduate program
Water shutdown affects several buildings on campus
Water shutdown affects several buildings on campus

Other stories filed under Student Government Association

SGA approves computer purchases
SGA approves computer purchases
SGA stands in solidarity with DACA students
SGA stands in solidarity with DACA students
Nancy Loosle steps up as 7th SGA advisor in nearly 2 years
Nancy Loosle steps up as 7th SGA advisor in nearly 2 years
Senate shuts down Hungate’s choice for Business Senator
Senate shuts down Hungate’s choice for Business Senator
SGA swears in director of PR, supreme court members
SGA swears in director of PR, supreme court members
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Bearth replaces Corrieri as SGA veteran senator

    News

    Hartman: ‘Kansas is nothing more than a big business’

  • Bearth replaces Corrieri as SGA veteran senator

    Campus

    Special delivery: Pizza Hut cofounder visits campus for building relocation

  • Bearth replaces Corrieri as SGA veteran senator

    Columns

    Sculpture defacing detracts from dialogue

  • Bearth replaces Corrieri as SGA veteran senator

    Campus

    Suspicious notes allegedly left for Shocker Hall residents

  • Bearth replaces Corrieri as SGA veteran senator

    Columns

    Consistency is key in student affairs

  • Bearth replaces Corrieri as SGA veteran senator

    Campus

    Student reports knife, pistol magazines, and ammo found in backpack on move-in day

  • Bearth replaces Corrieri as SGA veteran senator

    Politics

    Brewer hopes time as Wichita mayor helps bid for governorship

  • Bearth replaces Corrieri as SGA veteran senator

    Columns

    Kelly: Parking permits — the commuter student fee

  • Bearth replaces Corrieri as SGA veteran senator

    Politics

    Former Wichita mayor and high school student among those vying for governorship

  • Bearth replaces Corrieri as SGA veteran senator

    Local

    Wichitans gather to stand in solidarity with Charlottesville