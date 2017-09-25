Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Jenna Farhat, Managing EditorSeptember 25, 20172 Comments

A drive-by shooting was reported on the 4100 block of E. Regents in the Fairmount neighborhood.

Wichita State police officers responded to a report of a drive-by shooting in the Fairmount neighborhood just south of campus Tues., Sept. 19.

University police were called to assist Wichita police at the 4100 block of E. Regents, according to the university police crime log.

According to an email from Wichita Police Officer Charley Davidson, officers were dispatched to the location at approximately 2:40 a.m., where a male said he heard several loud pops.

Several shell casings were located in the street and back windshield of a vehicle. No damage was discovered from the reported gunshots, the email said.

2 Comments

2 Responses to “Drive-by shooting details released”

  1. Property on September 25th, 2017 12:03 pm

    Is that WSU property or not? If it is not WSU property, why would WSUPD respond?

    [Reply]

    Dan Reply:
    September 25th, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Because although WSU PD’s patrol route is the WSU campus, they are still part of the WPD.

    [Reply]

