Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Robert Hinshaw named interim police chief

Robert Hinshaw will replace Sara Morris, who is retiring.

Evan Pflugradt, Opinion EditorSeptember 27, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Wichita State has named Robert Hinshaw as the interim police chief for the University Police Department.

Hinshaw’s appointment takes effect Monday.

He will lead the 47-person department while WSU searches for a permanent replacement for Sara Morris.

Morris is retiring after holding the position since 2013. Her last day is Friday.

Hinshaw is a a graduate from WSU. He holds a Masters in business law from Friends University, and is also a graduate of the F.B.I. National Academy. He served as Sedgwick County Sheriff through 2012.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Campus

Regents approve new Innovation Campus crash dynamics lab
Regents approve new Innovation Campus crash dynamics lab
Regents address conflicts of interest
Regents address conflicts of interest
Drive-by shooting reported at Fairmount neighborhood
Drive-by shooting reported at Fairmount neighborhood
Special delivery: Pizza Hut cofounder visits campus for building relocation
Special delivery: Pizza Hut cofounder visits campus for building relocation
Regents approve new business graduate program
Regents approve new business graduate program

Other stories filed under News

Student survives earthquake, determined to continue studies abroad
Student survives earthquake, determined to continue studies abroad
Drive-by shooting details released
Drive-by shooting details released
Regents approve new Innovation Campus crash dynamics lab
Regents approve new Innovation Campus crash dynamics lab
Regents address conflicts of interest
Regents address conflicts of interest
Drive-by shooting reported at Fairmount neighborhood
Drive-by shooting reported at Fairmount neighborhood
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Robert Hinshaw named interim police chief

    Men's Basketball

    6-8 forward Morris Udeze picks Wichita State

  • Robert Hinshaw named interim police chief

    Columns

    Why can’t WSU figure out The Flats?

  • Robert Hinshaw named interim police chief

    Columns

    Squandering the First Amendment is inappropriate

  • Robert Hinshaw named interim police chief

    Columns

    Not accusations, just stating the claims

  • Robert Hinshaw named interim police chief

    Campus

    Multiple Wichita State campus art pieces vandalized

  • Robert Hinshaw named interim police chief

    Campus

    UPDATE: Hut relocation will affect Monday traffic

  • Robert Hinshaw named interim police chief

    Columns

    I’m not in love with your signs

  • Robert Hinshaw named interim police chief

    Columns

    Stop letting the cable companies screw you

  • Robert Hinshaw named interim police chief

    Sports

    You like that?! Sunflower editors give their picks for the 2017 season

  • Robert Hinshaw named interim police chief

    Columns

    Response: Concerning free expression and a bulletproof vest