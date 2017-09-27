Robert Hinshaw named interim police chief

Robert Hinshaw will replace Sara Morris, who is retiring.

Close

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Wichita State has named Robert Hinshaw as the interim police chief for the University Police Department.

Hinshaw’s appointment takes effect Monday.

He will lead the 47-person department while WSU searches for a permanent replacement for Sara Morris.

Morris is retiring after holding the position since 2013. Her last day is Friday.

Hinshaw is a a graduate from WSU. He holds a Masters in business law from Friends University, and is also a graduate of the F.B.I. National Academy. He served as Sedgwick County Sheriff through 2012.