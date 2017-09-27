Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

6-8 forward Morris Udeze picks Wichita State

Morris Udeze is listed by 247Sports as a three-star recruit.

Evan Pflugradt, Opinion EditorSeptember 27, 2017Leave a Comment

Morris+Udeze+visited+Wichita+State+on+June+14.+He+made+campus+visits+to+Butler+and+Ohio+State%2C+also.+
Morris Udeze visited Wichita State on June 14. He made campus visits to Butler and Ohio State, also.

Morris Udeze visited Wichita State on June 14. He made campus visits to Butler and Ohio State, also.

Courtesy Morris Udeze's Twitter

Courtesy Morris Udeze's Twitter

Morris Udeze visited Wichita State on June 14. He made campus visits to Butler and Ohio State, also.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Three-star forward Morris Udeze will play for Gregg Marshall at Wichita State.

A 6-8, 240-lb forward from Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida, Udeze announced his decision via Twitter on Wednesday.

Udeze narrowed his decision from 10 to five schools of the 20 offers he’s reported to have received. He made campus visits to Ohio State, Butler and WSU.

247Sports lists Udeze as a three-star recruit, naming him the No. 24 recruit from Florida and the No. 20 center for the class of 2018.

Udeze will help replace WSU’s front court holes left behind from the impending graduations of Shaq Morris, Rauno Nurger, Darryl Willis, Jr, and Rashard Kelly.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

McDuffie out with stress fracture
McDuffie out with stress fracture
Basketball conference schedule released
Basketball conference schedule released
UPDATE: INTRUST Bank Arena game tipoff time and ticket prices announced
UPDATE: INTRUST Bank Arena game tipoff time and ticket prices announced
Men’s basketball’s first AAC conference schedule, TV appearances released
Men’s basketball’s first AAC conference schedule, TV appearances released
UPDATE: INTRUST Bank Arena game tipoff time and ticket prices announced
UPDATE: INTRUST Bank Arena game tipoff time and ticket prices announced

Other stories filed under Sports

McDuffie out with stress fracture
McDuffie out with stress fracture
Sale of beer approved for events at Koch and Wilkins
Sale of beer approved for events at Koch and Wilkins
PHOTOS: Shockers Strike Out Seminole State 7-1
PHOTOS: Shockers Strike Out Seminole State 7-1
Basketball conference schedule released
Basketball conference schedule released
PHOTOS: Shockers Swept in Sunday Showcase with Cyclones
PHOTOS: Shockers Swept in Sunday Showcase with Cyclones
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • 6-8 forward Morris Udeze picks Wichita State

    Campus

    Robert Hinshaw named interim police chief

  • 6-8 forward Morris Udeze picks Wichita State

    Columns

    Why can’t WSU figure out The Flats?

  • 6-8 forward Morris Udeze picks Wichita State

    Columns

    Squandering the First Amendment is inappropriate

  • 6-8 forward Morris Udeze picks Wichita State

    Columns

    Not accusations, just stating the claims

  • 6-8 forward Morris Udeze picks Wichita State

    Campus

    Multiple Wichita State campus art pieces vandalized

  • 6-8 forward Morris Udeze picks Wichita State

    Campus

    UPDATE: Hut relocation will affect Monday traffic

  • 6-8 forward Morris Udeze picks Wichita State

    Columns

    I’m not in love with your signs

  • 6-8 forward Morris Udeze picks Wichita State

    Columns

    Stop letting the cable companies screw you

  • 6-8 forward Morris Udeze picks Wichita State

    Sports

    You like that?! Sunflower editors give their picks for the 2017 season

  • 6-8 forward Morris Udeze picks Wichita State

    Columns

    Response: Concerning free expression and a bulletproof vest