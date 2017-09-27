6-8 forward Morris Udeze picks Wichita State
Morris Udeze is listed by 247Sports as a three-star recruit.
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Three-star forward Morris Udeze will play for Gregg Marshall at Wichita State.
A 6-8, 240-lb forward from Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida, Udeze announced his decision via Twitter on Wednesday.
Udeze narrowed his decision from 10 to five schools of the 20 offers he’s reported to have received. He made campus visits to Ohio State, Butler and WSU.
Great Official Visit to Witchita State University!!!!#ShockerNation🌾.#ProveThemWrong. pic.twitter.com/okzXPTMMKb
— Morris (@MorrisUdeze34) June 14, 2017
247Sports lists Udeze as a three-star recruit, naming him the No. 24 recruit from Florida and the No. 20 center for the class of 2018.
Udeze will help replace WSU’s front court holes left behind from the impending graduations of Shaq Morris, Rauno Nurger, Darryl Willis, Jr, and Rashard Kelly.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.