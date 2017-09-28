PHOTOS: Firefighters use Fairmount Towers for training

Isaiah Hittle, Photographer • September 28, 2017 • Leave a Comment
Further practice with search and rescue for downed victims.
Tags: fairmont tower, fire, Firefighters, training
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.
Other stories filed under Day in the Life
Other stories filed under Galleries
Showcase
The Sunflower presents ‘Day in the Life’
Day in the Life
From the army to the Ablah
Miss Kansas empowers individuals with disabilities
Soupene, the ‘Susan Collins of SGA’
Vadakin reflects on 40 years as bowling head coach
‘Copies of scripture in the pathways of life’
Nephew’s early birth inspires nursing student
First-generation student brings unique perspective to SGA
Harpel: ‘Free food is good food’
Athletic training students balance school, clinicals, social life
The Sunflower
© 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.