Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

PHOTOS: Firefighters use Fairmount Towers for training

Isaiah Hittle, PhotographerSeptember 28, 2017Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Slideshow • 14 Photos
Isaiah Hittle

Further practice with search and rescue for downed victims.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Day in the Life

From the army to the Ablah
From the army to the Ablah
Miss Kansas empowers individuals with disabilities
Miss Kansas empowers individuals with disabilities
Soupene, the ‘Susan Collins of SGA’
Soupene, the ‘Susan Collins of SGA’
Vadakin reflects on 40 years as bowling head coach
Vadakin reflects on 40 years as bowling head coach
Nephew’s early birth inspires nursing student
Nephew’s early birth inspires nursing student

Other stories filed under Galleries

PHOTOS: Avenue Art Days Paints the Town
PHOTOS: Avenue Art Days Paints the Town
PHOTOS: Shockers Strike Out Seminole State 7-1
PHOTOS: Shockers Strike Out Seminole State 7-1
PHOTOS: Shockers Swept in Sunday Showcase with Cyclones
PHOTOS: Shockers Swept in Sunday Showcase with Cyclones
PHOTOS: Shocker Softball sweeps the weekend
PHOTOS: Shocker Softball sweeps the weekend
PHOTOS: Hindu community gathers for Garba Night
PHOTOS: Hindu community gathers for Garba Night
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • PHOTOS: Firefighters use Fairmount Towers for training

    Showcase

    The Sunflower presents ‘Day in the Life’

  • PHOTOS: Firefighters use Fairmount Towers for training

    Day in the Life

    From the army to the Ablah

  • PHOTOS: Firefighters use Fairmount Towers for training

    Day in the Life

    Miss Kansas empowers individuals with disabilities

  • PHOTOS: Firefighters use Fairmount Towers for training

    Day in the Life

    Soupene, the ‘Susan Collins of SGA’

  • PHOTOS: Firefighters use Fairmount Towers for training

    Day in the Life

    Vadakin reflects on 40 years as bowling head coach

  • PHOTOS: Firefighters use Fairmount Towers for training

    Day in the Life

    ‘Copies of scripture in the pathways of life’

  • PHOTOS: Firefighters use Fairmount Towers for training

    Day in the Life

    Nephew’s early birth inspires nursing student

  • PHOTOS: Firefighters use Fairmount Towers for training

    Day in the Life

    First-generation student brings unique perspective to SGA

  • PHOTOS: Firefighters use Fairmount Towers for training

    Day in the Life

    Harpel: ‘Free food is good food’

  • PHOTOS: Firefighters use Fairmount Towers for training

    Day in the Life

    Athletic training students balance school, clinicals, social life