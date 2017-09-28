Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

WSU employees can become YMCA members for reduced rate

Matthew Kelly, Copy ChiefSeptember 28, 2017Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Effective Nov. 1, Wichita State employees can join the Young Men’s Christian Association, or YMCA, for a reduced rate, funded in part by tuition and state funds.

Employees who opt to join the YMCA will pay either $16.87 a month for an adult membership or $29.07 for a family membership. Standard monthly rates are $37.70 for an adult membership and $49.90 for a family membership.

The university will be billed $12.50 per employee per month. “The fund source is from benefits and follows the salary funding source as all other benefits,” Vice President for Finance and Administration Werner Golling wrote in an email. University employee benefits are paid, at least in part, by tuition and state funds.

An agreement between Wichita State and the YMCA originally stated the reduced rate would be available starting Oct. 1, but a Shocker Blast email amended the date to Nov. 1.

Students saw a fee increase this school year, due in part to a three-tiered “Health and Wellness Fee” to fund bringing a YMCA and updated wellness center to Innovation Campus.

An undergraduate taking 15 credit hours a semester will pay $190 for the health and wellness fee.
August, Vice President for Student Affairs Teri Hall said the YMCA and wellness center will likely be up and running by fall 2019, but no official agreement between Wichita State and the YMCA exists regarding an on-campus facility, even though the Kansas Board of Regents approved the fee increase in June.

 

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

Freedom From Religion Foundation sends letter to Bardo
Freedom From Religion Foundation sends letter to Bardo
Robert Hinshaw named interim police chief
Robert Hinshaw named interim police chief
Student survives earthquake, determined to continue studies abroad
Student survives earthquake, determined to continue studies abroad
Drive-by shooting details released
Drive-by shooting details released
Regents approve new Innovation Campus crash dynamics lab
Regents approve new Innovation Campus crash dynamics lab
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • WSU employees can become YMCA members for reduced rate

    News

    Student survives earthquake, determined to continue studies abroad

  • WSU employees can become YMCA members for reduced rate

    News

    Hartman: ‘Kansas is nothing more than a big business’

  • WSU employees can become YMCA members for reduced rate

    News

    Bearth replaces Corrieri as SGA veteran senator

  • WSU employees can become YMCA members for reduced rate

    Campus

    Special delivery: Pizza Hut cofounder visits campus for building relocation

  • WSU employees can become YMCA members for reduced rate

    Columns

    Sculpture defacing detracts from dialogue

  • WSU employees can become YMCA members for reduced rate

    Campus

    Suspicious notes allegedly left for Shocker Hall residents

  • WSU employees can become YMCA members for reduced rate

    Columns

    Consistency is key in student affairs

  • WSU employees can become YMCA members for reduced rate

    Campus

    Student reports knife, pistol magazines, and ammo found in backpack on move-in day

  • WSU employees can become YMCA members for reduced rate

    Politics

    Brewer hopes time as Wichita mayor helps bid for governorship

  • WSU employees can become YMCA members for reduced rate

    Columns

    Kelly: Parking permits — the commuter student fee