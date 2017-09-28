Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Freedom From Religion Foundation sends letter to Bardo

Ray Strunk, ReporterSeptember 28, 20172 Comments

A+crowd+gathers+in+front+of+Fairmount+Coffee+Co+while+speeches+were+given+for+the+coffee+shop%27s+grand+opening.
A crowd gathers in front of Fairmount Coffee Co while speeches were given for the coffee shop's grand opening.

A crowd gathers in front of Fairmount Coffee Co while speeches were given for the coffee shop's grand opening.

Selena Favela

Selena Favela

A crowd gathers in front of Fairmount Coffee Co while speeches were given for the coffee shop's grand opening.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Freedom From Religion Foundation sent WSU President John Bardo a letter Wednesday, regarding its concerns with a class they say is being held in a religious location.

The letter was written by Christopher Line, a law-school graduate who has worked as a Legal Fellow with the foundation since 2015.

Line said that WSU chemistry professor Dr. Katie-Mitchell Koch requires students in her Physical Chemistry 1 class to meet off campus at Fairmount Coffee Company on 17th Street. He said that the company is affiliated with the Lutheran Student Center and that the shop contains religious decorations.

 “The coffee shop is filled with bible quotes and other religious iconography,” Line said in the letter.

Line said that the school violates the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment by requiring students to enter a religious establishment to attend class, “especially when numerous secular locations are available.”

“Requiring students to enter a religious establishment in order to attend class is especially concerning when you consider that 38% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 are not religious,” Line said in the letter to Bardo.

The letter calls for WSU to take the “appropriate steps to ensure Dr. Mitchell-Koch will no longer place undue religious pressure on students by requiring them to enter a religious establishment in order to attend class.”

The Freedom From Religion Foundation is a national non-profit organization that promotes the separation of church and state.

This isn’t the first time the organization has challenged Wichita State.

In March of 2015, the foundation, which has more than 150 members in Kansas according to its website, sent a letter to Bardo concerning the employment of a team chaplain for the men’s basketball team.

2 Comments

2 Responses to “Freedom From Religion Foundation sends letter to Bardo”

  1. Fake Pres. Bardo on September 28th, 2017 6:30 pm

    Fake Foundation!

    This is great innovation! Having class at a coffee shop! What a great improvement! Coffee is becoming the staple of WSU.

    As always,
    Fake Pres. Bardo

    [Reply]

  2. Ike on September 28th, 2017 8:21 pm

    This has to be one of the most atrocious articles I have ever read. This is why I will not be donating to Wichita State, The Sunflower is trash. Sad!

    [Reply]

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Campus

Robert Hinshaw named interim police chief
Robert Hinshaw named interim police chief
Regents approve new Innovation Campus crash dynamics lab
Regents approve new Innovation Campus crash dynamics lab
Regents address conflicts of interest
Regents address conflicts of interest
Drive-by shooting reported at Fairmount neighborhood
Drive-by shooting reported at Fairmount neighborhood
Special delivery: Pizza Hut cofounder visits campus for building relocation
Special delivery: Pizza Hut cofounder visits campus for building relocation

Other stories filed under News

WSU employees can become YMCA members for reduced rate
WSU employees can become YMCA members for reduced rate
Robert Hinshaw named interim police chief
Robert Hinshaw named interim police chief
Student survives earthquake, determined to continue studies abroad
Student survives earthquake, determined to continue studies abroad
Drive-by shooting details released
Drive-by shooting details released
Regents approve new Innovation Campus crash dynamics lab
Regents approve new Innovation Campus crash dynamics lab
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Freedom From Religion Foundation sends letter to Bardo

    Day in the Life

    First-generation student brings unique perspective to SGA

  • Freedom From Religion Foundation sends letter to Bardo

    Day in the Life

    Harpel: ‘Free food is good food’

  • Freedom From Religion Foundation sends letter to Bardo

    Day in the Life

    Freshman takes leadership role in SGA

  • Freedom From Religion Foundation sends letter to Bardo

    Campus

    Regents approve new Innovation Campus crash dynamics lab

  • Freedom From Religion Foundation sends letter to Bardo

    Campus

    Regents address conflicts of interest

  • Freedom From Religion Foundation sends letter to Bardo

    Campus

    Regents approve new business graduate program

  • Freedom From Religion Foundation sends letter to Bardo

    Columns

    Focus on students, not numbers

  • Freedom From Religion Foundation sends letter to Bardo

    News

    SGA approves computer purchases

  • Freedom From Religion Foundation sends letter to Bardo

    Campus

    Inconsistency surrounds alcohol policy at The Flats

  • Freedom From Religion Foundation sends letter to Bardo

    Lifestyle

    Kill Vargas thrives in Wichita music scene