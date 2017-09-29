WSU releases enrollment numbers
Wichita State released its fall 2017 enrollment numbers Friday morning.
Total enrollment is at 15,081 students for this semester, an increase of 607 students, or 4.2 percent, from the fall 2016 semester. Total student credit hours increased 0.5 percent from to last fall.
A university news release said that this semester’s first-time freshman class of 1,436 students is the largest in school history.
President John Bardo said in the news release that the university’s recruiting efforts are “bearing fruit.”
The Sunflower will break down these numbers in Monday’s issue.
A large drop out looks to be expected, hopefully that doesnt happen. How else do you expain a 4% increase in enrollment but only a .5% increase in total credit hours? Are 3.5% of the new students not taking classes?
Or is it that my ploy of reducing class sizes in order to keep students in college longer not working the way i wanted it to?
As always,
Fake Pres. Bardo
[Reply]