The Sunflower — a fact-finding, truth-telling news source

Those who know us at The Sunflower know us as a fact-finding, truth-telling news source.
This week, WSU Today, a university-published newsletter managed by Strategic Communications, featured a headline reading, “Sunflower enrollment article inaccurate, misleading.” Underneath the headline was the same letter that appeared in Thursday’s Sunflower issue, authored by Rick Muma, senior associate vice president for academic affairs and strategic enrollment management.
In the letter, he condemned The Sunflower for discussing padded enrollment numbers. Misinformation, false beliefs, and lacking integrity were all themes prevalent in his message.
Had The Sunflower requested interview with Muma, he would have willingly provided accurate context, he suggested.
The Sunflower should have reached out to Muma for its article on enrollment padding. However, the primary findings of our article: that the reason Wichita State was about to report the largest enrollment increase in the state is because 668 non-degree-seeking students enrolled in free, half-credit-hour badge courses offered in the two weeks leading up to the day of the official count, and, overall, degree-seeking students at WSU are at a seven-year low.
In communications since the article was published, Muma has not explained the reason these courses were only offered for free in the two-weeks leading up to the official count. He also has not addressed the decrease in degree-seeking students at WSU.
Requests made to other administrators before deadline for Thursday’s paper were passed along to Muma, who offered only a letter, turning down requests for interview. Muma could have clarified any information he wished in a five-minute-or-less interview.
At times, the university has deferred to being reactive instead of proactive. Communications have drawn to a close, and requests for comments and open records are being offered after notably inconvenient delays.
Reporters are to request comment from the university when they are closely connected to a story. Strategic Communications is in charge of handling these requests when they have not been met, placing contacts between the correct parties. This process is struggling.
The Sunflower has deadlines. When the university defers or postpones comment, they only disservice themselves. Without the university’s willingness to offer a clear line of communication, there’s no guarantee WSU can have their comments reflected in print.
Muma challenged real, degree-seeking WSU students by claiming the numbers printed were misinformation.
“As the leader of WSU’s enrollment efforts and one who believes integrity is so important as a professional, it sickens me to think that somehow The Sunflower believed that we were leading the university down a path that lacked integrity,” Muma wrote in the letter.
The Sunflower showed the facts — dates and numbers. These numbers cannot be changed or refuted.
Sunflower reporters and editors strive to show the facts and offer clarity in the best way they can.
Limit the silence, step out of the darkness, and offer the student body what they need: transparency.
I like The Sunflower more and more every article. You guys are kicking ass. It’s funny to watch Muma throw a tantrum when he gets caught. Welcome to how the administration is. You guys have to keep pressing for the truth. They are actually afraid of you because you are exposing their dirty deeds. Let them threaten and try to silence you. Don’t ever stop and let them be afraid.
In the past, Lou Heldman directed staff to lie to the media. He directed Barth Hague to lie to the Eagle. Barth documented that in a file memo and it has been shared with many staff on campus.
The WSU Today is some of the biggest fake news around. Certainly not the first time it has been used to share incorrect information with the campus. A resource with no accountability.
What’s the break down of Republican to Democrat in the Sunflower? Or libertarian?
And don’t give me anything like “we leave our political identities at the door” crap that people say. Everyone who’s ever lived wants things to be shaped to the way they think, and won’t be on board if it isn’t close to how they think.
I’ve always wondered how fair and unbiased this news source is.
Lou Heldman is a crook. All he does is PR, which is one the most high paying useless jobs among paperfolders, ranch dressing experts, bathroom attendants, car behavior specialists, and porn historians.
I would just like to say, everyone at the sunflower is doing an amazing job
I know a lot of you personally and I know how hard objective, factual journalism can be. I want to commend all of you for doing just that
I’d also like to thank you all for stepping up and showing us it isn’t all cupcakes and rainbows here at WSU. You all opened my eyes and I’m thankful for that
