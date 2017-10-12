Students advocate for student advocate
Joined by members of the Multicultural Greek Council, Student Body President Emeritus Joseph Shepard addressed the Student Government Association Wednesday with concerns that the association’s student advocate, Rheanna Pierce, was being treated unfairly by SGA’s executive branch.
Shepard said Pierce has been left out of the decision-making process.
He said that he has received complaints throughout the year about Pierce’s exclusion.
“We believe that Rheanna Pierce has not been included in important conversations, meetings, and gatherings this year with SGA.” Shepard said.
Shepard said an SGA press release from Student Body President Paige Hungate “acknowledging every other cabinet member except for Student Advocate Rheanna Pierce,” inspired him to speak up.
“We believe that this is very disheartening and we believe that this oversight is, again, a cherry on top of everything that [Pierce] has been excluded from this entire year,” Shepard said.
Shepard said he believes Pierce’s exclusion from a meeting with President John Bardo and his executive team was intentional.
“She deserves to be kept in the loop. She deserves to be part of this team,” Shepard said. “She should not have to constantly ask for permission to be a part of the important conversations.”
Student Body Vice President Breck Towner said he will make an effort moving forward to include Pierce.
“For me personally, I could do a better job with word of mouth,” Towner said. “Stop her in the office and say, ‘Hey, we’ve got something going on. I’d like you to be there. I want you to be there. You’re important to this.’ That’s something I can do better moving forward.”
LAS Sen. Kenon Brinkley asked Student Body President Paige Hungate if Pierce can join the other officers in giving a weekly report.
“We can definitely talk about that with Student Advocate Pierce,” Hungate said.
Returning Adult Sen. Kathy Bond said she didn’t know who Pierce was.
“This is a case in point,” Shepard said. “Rheanna is your student advocate. This is the young lady that works day in, day out.”
“It is the responsibility of the cabinet and everybody in this room to make sure you know who your student advocate is.”
Could you perhaps be empathetic and use a photo that shows this person not under obvious stress?
That being said, I don’t know Ms. Pierce personally but I was involved with the Occupy SGA protests and observed her leadership from the fringes. She had the incredibly difficult job of having to communicate to both parties and advocate for students’ wellbeing amidst long hours and tension from both sides. She maintained composure and professionalism throughout.
I have very little respect for Hungate, SGA, and this university’s administration. Rheanna though, we see the work that you do. Keep going.
What is this? A fellow student who needs saving? Fake Joseph Shepard to the rescue!
I have always enjoyed taking things like this and blowing them out of proportion in the public sphere. Instead of discussing this with the Student Government Executives first, which was probably a more considerate approach that would have resolved the issue, I wanted to make a spectacle out of it.
Why? How else would I get the attention that I so desperately crave! Especially now that I am a fairly insignificant person with no power or authority within Student Government. Besides, discretion and respect is only important when it is me who would be embarrassed.
#SaviorComplex #INeedAttention #StandWithFakeShepard
Regards,
Fake Joseph Shepard, Fake Student Body President, Emeritus, Wichita State University
Teresa Nguyen Reply:
October 12th, 2017 at 6:38 pm
It seems you might be a little jealous of Joseph. Instead of taking time to bash him and his willingness to stand up for those who are put in situations where they can’t stand up for themselves, why don’t you look at the situation in its fullest context. You might be a bit intimidated by Joseph, but don’t allow your insecurities to cover up the fact that he’s simply the advocate that so many people need. It seems you #needattention when you make post under a fake name. You admire/idolize him so much you enjoy pretending to be him.
Paige: “Why are there so many black people near me”
Of course she is at another table. She is not a Senator being she represents students in appeals and used to also challenge SGA Senate actions on behave of students to the University Suprene Court. She is not part of the Senate. It would be like the Supreme Court not having a seat in Congress. This is SGA 101.
