Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Proposal to create path for promotion for non-tenure-eligible faculty

Jenna Farhat, Managing EditorOctober 18, 2017Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A proposal to create a path for promotion for non-tenure-eligible faculty, such as lecturers and instructors, is underway.

“These people have been here…many of them, for years, but they’ve never had any kind of path for promotion,” Carolyn Shaw, president of the Faculty Senate, said.

Shaw said 150 non-tenure-eligible faculty members have not had the same opportunities as their tenure-eligible counterparts.

“It’s a question of equity,” Shaw said.

The proposal would qualify non-tenure-eligible faculty for promotion after being employed for five years.

The proposal is expected to come before the Faculty Senate early November, Shaw said.

Shaw said faculty salaries are a top priority for President John Bardo.

“Bardo is very excited about this,” Shaw said.

She said she anticipates Bardo and his executive team “will look at this very quickly and approve it.”

Shaw said the Faculty Senate expanded last year by affording all full-time teaching faculty the opportunity to participate in senate, as opposed to tenure-track faculty only.

“That was the first step,” Shaw said.

“We have approximately 500 faculty now,” Shaw said. She said that, before the move, only those eligible for tenure were considered faculty.

 

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Campus

How Wichita State boosted enrollment leading up to the official headcount
How Wichita State boosted enrollment leading up to the official headcount
Phi Delta Theta under suspension, investigation for sexual misconduct at annual Luau event
Phi Delta Theta under suspension, investigation for sexual misconduct at annual Luau event
Bardo appointed new chair of Urban League of Kansas
Bardo appointed new chair of Urban League of Kansas
The Purple Mile: “No more” to domestic violence
The Purple Mile: “No more” to domestic violence
Latinx cluster hire proposed for “a return in terms of recruitment” along I-35 corridor
Latinx cluster hire proposed for “a return in terms of recruitment” along I-35 corridor

Other stories filed under News

SGA will require diversity, LGBTQ training next year
SGA will require diversity, LGBTQ training next year
How Wichita State boosted enrollment leading up to the official headcount
How Wichita State boosted enrollment leading up to the official headcount
Phi Delta Theta under suspension, investigation for sexual misconduct at annual Luau event
Phi Delta Theta under suspension, investigation for sexual misconduct at annual Luau event
PHOTOS: Local High School Students Compete in Robotics Competition
PHOTOS: Local High School Students Compete in Robotics Competition
Bardo appointed new chair of Urban League of Kansas
Bardo appointed new chair of Urban League of Kansas
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Proposal to create path for promotion for non-tenure-eligible faculty

    Campus

    Bardo appointed new chair of Urban League of Kansas

  • Proposal to create path for promotion for non-tenure-eligible faculty

    News

    Bardo compares Innovation Campus to LeBron James

  • Proposal to create path for promotion for non-tenure-eligible faculty

    Uncategorized

    Letitia Davis murder trial pushed back

  • Proposal to create path for promotion for non-tenure-eligible faculty

    Campus

    Latinx cluster hire proposed for “a return in terms of recruitment” along I-35 corridor

  • Proposal to create path for promotion for non-tenure-eligible faculty

    Campus

    Housing increase proposed for next year, shortage addressed

  • Proposal to create path for promotion for non-tenure-eligible faculty

    Campus

    Hinshaw arrives amid UPD changes

  • Proposal to create path for promotion for non-tenure-eligible faculty

    Campus

    Annual Clery report shows rise in sexual assault, car thefts

  • Proposal to create path for promotion for non-tenure-eligible faculty

    Day in the Life

    From the army to the Ablah

  • Proposal to create path for promotion for non-tenure-eligible faculty

    Day in the Life

    ‘Copies of scripture in the pathways of life’

  • Proposal to create path for promotion for non-tenure-eligible faculty

    Local

    Drive-by shooting details released