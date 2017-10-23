Faculty senate to address policy changes at Monday’s meeting

Faculty senate is expected to discuss the addition of two changes to university policies and procedures Monday.

Faculty senate is expected to discuss the addition of two changes to university policies and procedures Monday. These policy changes will not be approved by the senate, but its input will be considered by Human Resources and the Office of Equal Employment Opportunity. The senate can choose to endorse or not endorse the changes.

Investigative Leave

Proposed policy statement: “The University strives to provide a professional work and learning environment free from behaviors and/or actions that violate University policy, rules and/or employment expectations.”

Purpose: “Provide guidance for situations that require removing an employee from the workplace while conducting internal fact-finding investigations of alleged behaviors and/or actions that may violate Wichita State University policy, rules and/or employment expectations. The processes involving allegations of sexual misconduct, sexual harassment, relationship violence, stalking, and/or discrimination are addressed in separate policies.”

Separation of Employment

Proposed policy statement: “Employment with the University is on an ‘At-Will’ basis. This means that either the Employee or the University may end the employment relationship at any time for any lawful reason, with or without case.”

Purpose: “Provide structure, consistency, and accountability for Voluntary and Involuntary separations of employment.”

Guests

Teri Hall, Vice president for Student Affairs

Heidi Rodrick, Assistant Director of Student Success

Rick Muma, Senior Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs and Strategic Enrollment Management

Dennis Livesay, Graduate School Dean

When and Where

Mon., Oct. 22 — 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Clinton Hall 126