Faculty senate to address policy changes at Monday’s meeting
Faculty senate is expected to discuss the addition of two changes to university policies and procedures Monday. These policy changes will not be approved by the senate, but its input will be considered by Human Resources and the Office of Equal Employment Opportunity. The senate can choose to endorse or not endorse the changes.
Investigative Leave
Proposed policy statement: “The University strives to provide a professional work and learning environment free from behaviors and/or actions that violate University policy, rules and/or employment expectations.”
Purpose: “Provide guidance for situations that require removing an employee from the workplace while conducting internal fact-finding investigations of alleged behaviors and/or actions that may violate Wichita State University policy, rules and/or employment expectations. The processes involving allegations of sexual misconduct, sexual harassment, relationship violence, stalking, and/or discrimination are addressed in separate policies.”
Separation of Employment
Proposed policy statement: “Employment with the University is on an ‘At-Will’ basis. This means that either the Employee or the University may end the employment relationship at any time for any lawful reason, with or without case.”
Purpose: “Provide structure, consistency, and accountability for Voluntary and Involuntary separations of employment.”
Guests
Teri Hall, Vice president for Student Affairs
Heidi Rodrick, Assistant Director of Student Success
Rick Muma, Senior Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs and Strategic Enrollment Management
Dennis Livesay, Graduate School Dean
When and Where
Mon., Oct. 22 — 3:30 to 5 p.m.
Clinton Hall 126
The purpose for the At Will change is to allow the administration to whack anyone at their whim with less accountability than there is now. Kansas is an At Will state. The current HR procedures for non-tenured staff give them a little bit of protection for the whack-a-mole approach of Bardo and crew that keep the culture of fear alive and well.
The other reason will be to prevent these costly buy outs and bad press that come about as a result.
Vote NO on the changes.
