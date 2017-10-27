Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Dean Ron Matson announces retirement

Chance Swaim, Editor in ChiefOctober 27, 2017Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Ron Matson, dean of Fairmount College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and associate professor of sociology at Wichita State, announced Friday that he will retire at the end of the year.

“I have enjoyed immensely my career at Wichita State and view my time as dean as a fitting capstone,” Matson said in a university statement about his retirement. “My wife Linda and I will always be Shockers, but we look forward to concentrating on one another in the times to come.”

Matson was appointed interim dean in 2013 and named dean the following year.

Matson began teaching at Wichita State in 1970 as an assistant professor of sociology. In 2011, Matson was selected as the Kansas Professor of the Year.

WSU will conduct a national search for Matson’s replacement, WSU said in an email statement. A committee chaired by Dennis Livesay, dean of the graduate school.

“This is a key position at Wichita State, and I am excited about recruiting the next dean of LAS through a national search,” said Tony Vizzini, provost and senior vice president, in an email. “I am eager to see how the next leader will build on the foundation of Fairmount College.”

Matson said he considers his teaching award the highlight of his career.

“I am confident in the bright future of Fairmount College,” Matson said. “The university’s initiatives with Innovation Campus and extending applied learning experiences for all students provides endless opportunities for growth and enrichment for everyone.”

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

SGA withdraws proposal for student organization representation in the Senate
SGA withdraws proposal for student organization representation in the Senate
Muma addresses enrollment goal at faculty senate
Muma addresses enrollment goal at faculty senate
Unclassified Professional Senate addresses parking, tobacco policy
Unclassified Professional Senate addresses parking, tobacco policy
Faculty senate to address policy changes at Monday’s meeting
Faculty senate to address policy changes at Monday’s meeting
Phi Delta Theta allegations include hazing, sexual misconduct
Phi Delta Theta allegations include hazing, sexual misconduct
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Dean Ron Matson announces retirement

    Campus

    Faculty senate to address policy changes at Monday’s meeting

  • Dean Ron Matson announces retirement

    Campus

    How Wichita State boosted enrollment leading up to the official headcount

  • Dean Ron Matson announces retirement

    News

    Speaking out: Wichita State paid KC law firm to investigate Shepard

  • Dean Ron Matson announces retirement

    Campus

    Proposed student housing increases presented to SGA

  • Dean Ron Matson announces retirement

    News

    Wichita State officials decline interviews, defer to letter about enrollment

  • Dean Ron Matson announces retirement

    Campus

    Headcount Padding: Wichita State reports largest student increase in state

  • Dean Ron Matson announces retirement

    Campus

    Koch money moves institute forward

  • Dean Ron Matson announces retirement

    News

    ‘This is part of my job.’

  • Dean Ron Matson announces retirement

    Entertainment

    The Sunflower Medallion hunt clues explained

  • Dean Ron Matson announces retirement

    Campus

    Move-in day at Wichita State: frustrations, excitement, extra beds