Dean Ron Matson announces retirement

Ron Matson, dean of Fairmount College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and associate professor of sociology at Wichita State, announced Friday that he will retire at the end of the year.

“I have enjoyed immensely my career at Wichita State and view my time as dean as a fitting capstone,” Matson said in a university statement about his retirement. “My wife Linda and I will always be Shockers, but we look forward to concentrating on one another in the times to come.”

Matson was appointed interim dean in 2013 and named dean the following year.

Matson began teaching at Wichita State in 1970 as an assistant professor of sociology. In 2011, Matson was selected as the Kansas Professor of the Year.

WSU will conduct a national search for Matson’s replacement, WSU said in an email statement. A committee chaired by Dennis Livesay, dean of the graduate school.

“This is a key position at Wichita State, and I am excited about recruiting the next dean of LAS through a national search,” said Tony Vizzini, provost and senior vice president, in an email. “I am eager to see how the next leader will build on the foundation of Fairmount College.”

Matson said he considers his teaching award the highlight of his career.

“I am confident in the bright future of Fairmount College,” Matson said. “The university’s initiatives with Innovation Campus and extending applied learning experiences for all students provides endless opportunities for growth and enrichment for everyone.”