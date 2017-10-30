Volleyball remains undefeated in AAC, earns 20th win of the season

The Wichita State Volleyball team celebrates after a point during their defeat of Creighton. (Sept. 15, 2017) Matt Crow

Matt Crow The Wichita State Volleyball team celebrates after a point during their defeat of Creighton. (Sept. 15, 2017)

Wichita State Volleyball went head to head against the University of Central Florida and University of South Florida this weekend.

On Friday, WSU won 3-2 against Univeristy of Central Florida in a closely contested game.

On Sunday, WSU won three sets in a row against University of South Florida to take their twentieth win of the season.

The Shockers are currently 12-0 in the American Atheltic Conference and 20-3 overall.

WSU is currently ranked at No. 21 in the AVCA Top-25 Poll.

Their next game is scheduled for Nov. 3 against UConn at Charles Koch Arena.