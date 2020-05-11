WSU requires masks on campus

Effective immediately, everyone on Wichita State’s campus is required to wear a face mask or covering until further notice.

Community members are encouraged to wear a reusable cloth mask, rather than a N-95 mask, unless specifically required for a job.

“This is going to be hard,” Provost Rick Muma said. “We’re all going to have to be patient. Being punitive, being reactionary is not going to change people’s behavior.”

Campus community members do not have to adhere to the rules if they are walking alone outside or working alone in an office.

A cloth mask for every university employee will be available at the physical plant office by appointment or delivered to offices. Departments are encouraged to submit a work order with their number of employees.

Campus will reopen with a staggered schedule start May 26, after the Memorial Day holiday.

“The university is preparing for the slow return of people to campus with cleaning and stocking up on supplies such as face masks, disinfectant, plexiglass and PPE,” a university release said.

Nonessential travel will also still be limited during the phased reopening of campus.