Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

9 traffic violations Wichita State police can fine you for starting Wednesday

Jenna Farhat, Managing EditorOctober 30, 20171 Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Wichita State police will begin issuing traffic tickets Wednesday.

There are nine traffic violations WSU police can issue tickets for. Fines range from $45 to $75.

  1. Wrong direction on a one-way ($75)
  2. Running a stop sign ($75)
  3. Improper U-turn ($75)
  4. Improper turn ($75)
  5. Failure to yield to pedestrians ($45)
  6. Driving on the sidewalk ($45)
  7. Failure to signal a turn ($45)
  8. Driving without headlights ($45)
  9. Obstructed windshield ($45)

Until this week, university police would only enforce traffic rules by issuing district court tickets, according to Interim University Police Chief Robert Hinshaw. Hinshaw said the process was time-consuming and a drain on the county’s resources.

A university news release said it was custom for WSU police to offer verbal warnings to drivers “without any real consequences for their bad driving habits.”

Speeding tickets still cannot be issued by WSU police and have to go through the district court, Hinshaw said.

“Because of a number of complaints and a near fatal accident in 2016, it has become necessary to change driving behaviors,” the news release stated. Hinshaw said the accident refers to an incident last year in which a professor was almost ran over by a vehicle.

In 2016, WSU police made 375 traffic stops. 12 of them resulted in traffic charges through the district court.

In 2017, up until September, WSU police made 224 traffic stops. 13 of them resulted in traffic charges through the district court.

WSU police tickets are only issued to people affiliated with the university. Those not affiliated with the university will be issued district court tickets, Hinshaw said.

Tickets issued to WSU students, faculty, and staff can be appealed through the Traffic Appeals Committee, headed by Carolyn Shaw, president of the faculty senate.

Hinshaw, who served as Sedgwick County sheriff from 2008 to 2012, serves as interim WSU police chief after Sara Morris retired from the position late September.

“Some may feel we’re trying to generate revenue and that’s absolutely not the case,” Hinshaw said. “It’s not like anybody’s making any money off of this.

“The idea is to encourage good driving behavior.”

Fines collected by UPD for university citations will go into WSU’s general fund.

1 Comment

One Response to “9 traffic violations Wichita State police can fine you for starting Wednesday”

  1. Fake Pres. Bardo on October 30th, 2017 10:21 pm

    Aint NO one gonna stop the Bardo when I’m late for a meeting on innovation campus. Not while I’m talking on the phone, drinking Starbucks in one hand, eating a sandwich with the other, and steering with my knees.

    Pedestrians better move out of my way when Bardo is in town!
    #WatchMe

    As always,
    Fake Pres. Bardo

    [Reply]

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

The Sunflower recognized as second in Best of Show by Associated College Press
The Sunflower recognized as second in Best of Show by Associated College Press
‘There was no option other than verbal warnings:’ University police will issue traffic tickets, fines
‘There was no option other than verbal warnings:’ University police will issue traffic tickets, fines
Dean Ron Matson announces retirement
Dean Ron Matson announces retirement
SGA withdraws proposal for student organization representation in the Senate
SGA withdraws proposal for student organization representation in the Senate
Muma addresses enrollment goal at faculty senate
Muma addresses enrollment goal at faculty senate

Other stories filed under Showcase

Challenging the stigma: Students for concealed carry educate for safety
Challenging the stigma: Students for concealed carry educate for safety
Shockers appear in top 5 of ESPN, CBS preseason polls
Shockers appear in top 5 of ESPN, CBS preseason polls
Phi Delta Theta allegations include hazing, sexual misconduct
Phi Delta Theta allegations include hazing, sexual misconduct
How Wichita State boosted enrollment leading up to the official headcount
How Wichita State boosted enrollment leading up to the official headcount
Speaking out: Wichita State paid KC law firm to investigate Shepard
Speaking out: Wichita State paid KC law firm to investigate Shepard
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • 9 traffic violations Wichita State police can fine you for starting Wednesday

    Campus

    ‘There was no option other than verbal warnings:’ University police will issue traffic tickets, fines

  • 9 traffic violations Wichita State police can fine you for starting Wednesday

    Campus

    Muma addresses enrollment goal at faculty senate

  • 9 traffic violations Wichita State police can fine you for starting Wednesday

    News

    Student found with upskirt photos, arrested on six felony counts

  • 9 traffic violations Wichita State police can fine you for starting Wednesday

    Campus

    Proposal to create path for promotion for non-tenure-eligible faculty

  • 9 traffic violations Wichita State police can fine you for starting Wednesday

    Campus

    Bardo appointed new chair of Urban League of Kansas

  • 9 traffic violations Wichita State police can fine you for starting Wednesday

    News

    Bardo compares Innovation Campus to LeBron James

  • 9 traffic violations Wichita State police can fine you for starting Wednesday

    Uncategorized

    Letitia Davis murder trial pushed back

  • 9 traffic violations Wichita State police can fine you for starting Wednesday

    Campus

    Latinx cluster hire proposed for “a return in terms of recruitment” along I-35 corridor

  • 9 traffic violations Wichita State police can fine you for starting Wednesday

    Campus

    Housing increase proposed for next year, shortage addressed

  • 9 traffic violations Wichita State police can fine you for starting Wednesday

    Campus

    Hinshaw arrives amid UPD changes