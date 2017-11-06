Meet your Wichita City Council candidates

District 1: (Northeast Wichita)

Brandon J. Johnson

Age: 31

Occupation: Program Coordinator

Political experience/Community involvement:

Democratic Precinct Committeeman (Precinct 112) 2014 – Present. Regional Field Organizer – Kansas Democratic Party 2014.

Kansas Advisory Board for Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (2005 – 2015)

District Advisory Board for District I (2015 – Present)

Community Operations Recovery Empowerment Inc. (2011 – Present)

Wichita Urban Professionals (2014 – Present)

Grant Chapel A.M.E Board of Trustees (2011 to 2013)

Hope Street Youth Development (2010 to 2011)

Community Advocate (2005 – Present)

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office because Danielle and I love our great city and want to see it reach its full potential. I want to build on the progress we have seen under Councilwoman Williams and former Mayor Carl Brewer and bring the focus back to our neighborhoods. By investing in our neighborhood roads, sidewalks, and quality of life I believe we will be an even better place to grow a family. By supporting our entrepreneurs I believe we can become a hub for entrepreneurship, which can not only spur job growth but also development of key areas of our city. Lastly, Our campaign is focused on the people and bringing the people’s voice to city hall. I believe we can make a difference, and it starts Tuesday in the voting booth.

What is the most pressing issue you plan to address?

The most pressing issue is having access to living wage employment opportunities. Living wage employment allows citizens a better shot at achieving their American dream. Public transportation would be a very close second to living wage employment. We need a more robust transit system that has expanded hours and faster service from point A to B. Working together I know that we can find ways to fund better transit options and bring better employment opportunities to our community.

Mike Kinard

Could not be reached.

District 3: (Southeast)

William A. Stofer

Age: 57

Occupation: Artist/Writer/Activist

Political experience/community involvement: First time running for office

Why are you running for office?

I wanted to get more involved with my community, and push Wichita forward as one of the great cities to live-Work-Play

What is the most pressing issue you plan to address?

While there are many important issues to deal with, I want the public to decide on important issues, it’s your city, and you should have a say.

The local economy in southeast Wichita is decaying at a rapid pace, and this leads to many of our social, blight, crime, and safety issues. My first objective is to bring south Wichita back to its former glory as the outdoor entertainment destination in Wichita. When residence can see more dollars and trade happening, and more people wanting to start small businesses, this will make it much easier to deal with other issues.

James Clendenin

Age: 43

Occupation: Politician/Business Owner

Political experience/community involvement:

6 years on the Wichita City Council

2 years as Chair of the Sedgwick County Association of Cities

5 years National League of Cities Community and Economic Steering Committee

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office because as a member of the Wichita City Council I have the ability to make positive change and create forward momentum in SE Wichita. I get to do this by actively working with citizens to find solutions to issues that affect everyday life. Simply put…I care tremendously about my community and my amazing city. All people in Wichita matter. I want to continue to bring an ear to the people I serve.

What is the most pressing issue you plan to address?

The issues that are most pressing in Wichita and District III are to Keep our neighborhoods safe, continue improving our streets, foster fob creation, increase our quality of life, and ensure Wichita stays well-run. I will do this by continuing my emphasis on personal citizen engagement. I will use citizen input as a catalyst to achieving those priorities.

District 6: (North-central Wichita)

Cindy Claycomb

Age: 60

Occupation: Assistant to the President for Strategic Planning, Wichita State University

Political experience/Community involvement:

Board of Park Commissioners, 8 years, President 2017

Chair, Downtown Wichita Board of Directors

Botanica Board of Trustees member

Greater Wichita Partnership Board of Directors member

Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors member

District Advisory Board, City Council District 6 member

Wichita State University Alumni Association Board of Directors member

Why are you running for office?

We need continued strong leadership on the Wichita City Council for District 6.

I’m at a place in my career where my skills and my experience can make a difference in moving Wichita forward. Civic engagement is important to me. For example, I’ve been a voice for my neighborhood, served as co-chair of the Clean Air Wichita Campaign (that resulted in smoke free restaurants and bars), been an advocate for Downtown Wichita, served on Park Board for eight years, and been involved in various bicycling and pedestrian committees and boards. I have an opportunity to represent residents in a formal position. I believe I can make a difference in our community.

What is the most pressing issue you plan to address?

The City of Wichita’s budget is the most pressing issue for the City. City revenues are decreasing because we are relying on 20th century revenues to fund 21st century services (per City Manager Layton). Online purchases reduce sales tax revenues, the shift to cell phones reduces landline franchise fees, and cord cutting reduces cable TV franchise fees. We must grow a larger tax base to fund the services residents and visitors expect.

Sybil Strum

Announced her withdrawal from the race after the deadline, so her name will still appear on ballot.