Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

A quick look at tobacco quit kits

Daniel Caudill, ReporterNovember 12, 2017Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Students in a public health sciences class are providing free tobacco quit kits to Wichita State students in an effort to support WSU’s Tobacco Free Wu & Me initiative.

The kits include gum, mints, suckers, coupons for smoking cessation aides, and information about “campus-based support for tobacco users,” said Amy Ham, instructor in Public Health Sciences.

“[The kits] are a small, simple gesture provided … to encourage students who want to quit using tobacco,” Ham said.

Since November 6, Student Health Services has offered the quit kits for free, and nicotine replacement gum and lozenges for purchase, in honor of College of Health Professions Week.

The quit kits are a part of the tobacco-free student ambassador program, which is a class of about 20 students from the department of public health sciences.

Student ambassadors have no power to penalize tobacco users. They’re instructed to provide tobacco users with an information card listing policy and cessation instruction.

Student ambassadors seek to educate students about the tobacco-free policy and the resources available to help them quit.

Leave a Comment

Other stories filed under Campus

Joint senate meeting raises concerns over game day parking, employee benefits
Joint senate meeting raises concerns over game day parking, employee benefits
Wichita State: ‘asking a legislative intern to serve as a designated driver isn’t illegal or immoral’
Wichita State: ‘asking a legislative intern to serve as a designated driver isn’t illegal or immoral’
Annual safety walk held to find unsafe spots on campus
Annual safety walk held to find unsafe spots on campus
Students respond to new traffic violation policy
Students respond to new traffic violation policy
‘There was no option other than verbal warnings:’ University police will issue traffic tickets, fines
‘There was no option other than verbal warnings:’ University police will issue traffic tickets, fines

Other stories filed under News

Joint senate meeting raises concerns over game day parking, employee benefits
Joint senate meeting raises concerns over game day parking, employee benefits
Strategic planning chair elected to city council
Strategic planning chair elected to city council
Recent WSU grad killed in car crash
Recent WSU grad killed in car crash
Wichita State: ‘asking a legislative intern to serve as a designated driver isn’t illegal or immoral’
Wichita State: ‘asking a legislative intern to serve as a designated driver isn’t illegal or immoral’
Meet your Wichita City Council candidates
Meet your Wichita City Council candidates
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • A quick look at tobacco quit kits

    Campus

    Annual safety walk held to find unsafe spots on campus

  • A quick look at tobacco quit kits

    Local

    ‘Go Back’ graffiti found on remains of burned down restaurant

  • A quick look at tobacco quit kits

    News

    New plaques for campus sculptures

  • A quick look at tobacco quit kits

    Arts & Culture

    Too old for trick-or-treating? Here’s some alternatives

  • A quick look at tobacco quit kits

    News

    SGA withdraws proposal for student organization representation in the Senate

  • A quick look at tobacco quit kits

    Showcase

    Challenging the stigma: Students for concealed carry educate for safety

  • A quick look at tobacco quit kits

    Campus

    The Purple Mile: “No more” to domestic violence

  • A quick look at tobacco quit kits

    Features

    48 years: Matson reflects on his time at Wichita State

  • A quick look at tobacco quit kits

    Men's Basketball

    Rod Brown to take redshirt season

  • A quick look at tobacco quit kits

    Arts & Culture

    Week in Brief: Nov. 13-19