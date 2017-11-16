Wichita State requests state-owned land on Innovation Campus

Wichita State requested that the state-owned property on Innovation Campus be transferred to WSU during the Kansas Board of Regents meeting Wednesday.

Approximately 120 acres of land — formerly Braeburn Golf Course — are being developed into Innovation Campus.

Of that, 8.27 acres of land are currently owned by the state of Kansas. Wichita State has requested that the land be held in the university’s name.

The proposed legislation says the land transfer will bring “uniformity and consistency in land titles for the entire Innovation Campus and contiguous areas.”

The request also states that the transfer will provide WSU “the apparent authority on the land titles to authorize certain land agreements and transactions.”

There are no expected costs relating to the transaction “except for minimal cost of survey and title work.”

The first reading of the proposed legislation took place Wednesday. The proposal will be discussed further and voted on at a future Regents meeting.