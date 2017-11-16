WSU partners with cyber security firm
Wichita State students will soon have the opportunity to work for a cyber security company serving federal clients.
Ennovar Technology Solutions at WSU has partnered with Wichita-based cyber security firm, Cyber Research Group, to create new jobs for students interested in cyber security.
Matt Forney, executive director of Ennovar, said the partnership offers applied learning opportunities for students majoring in engineering and computer science.
“Our core mission for Ennovar… is to be applied learning for students,” Forney said. “Another goal of the partnership is to attract more students to WSU.”
One of the stated goals of WSU’s innovation campus is to create more job opportunities for students.
“The partnership is a positive situation for all involved. Students will gain applied learning opportunities and experience in the cyber security sector, and Cyber Research Group will gain the potential to increase capacity, driving economic growth for the region,” said Tracee Friess, director of communication research and technology transfer at WSU.
Students will begin paid, part-time jobs with Cyber Research Group in January. The initial goal is 10 students, but Forney said they are hoping to grow from there.
Forney said the students will mostly work at the Ennovar campus office.
About half of Cyber Research Group’s work is for the federal government and half for commercial companies and clients including Walmart and Home Depot.
Cyber Research Group monitors firewalls and operating systems, manages anti-virus systems, and other activities involved in cyber security.
“We are one of the only true cyber security companies in Wichita,” said Mershard Frierson, vice president of Cyber Research Group.
Through the partnership, Ennovar has stated two goals — offer applied learning and fulfill workforce demands.
“Essentially, what we are doing is we are building up the talent pipeline,” Frierson said. “Right now, we have job opportunities in Wichita that we can’t fill.”
Cyber Research has to hire people from larger cities who aren’t familiar with Wichita.
“It just speeds up the relationship and really adds value as soon possible,” Frierson said.
Forney said students interested in the partnership have reached out to him. He is currently evaluating candidates to begin working for Cyber Research Group in January.
“We are a providing them with tools to help with career trajectory,” Frierson said.
(Angela Lingg is a senior in the Elliott School of Communications and has a special interest in journalism.)
